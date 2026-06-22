Former Liverpool FC CEO, EA COO and Xbox Executive Peter Moore Joins LightHeaded Advisory Board

Global Sports, Gaming, and Consumer Products Leader Joins LightHeaded Advisory Board

LUBBOCK, Texas, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LightHeaded, creator of officially licensed illuminated sports collectibles, today announced that renowned sports and entertainment executive Peter Moore has joined the company's Advisory Board.

Peter Moore

Moore brings more than three decades of leadership experience spanning sports marketing, gaming, consumer products, technology, and global sports brands. His career includes serving as Senior Vice President of Global Sports Marketing at Reebok, President of Sega of America, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft's Interactive Entertainment Business overseeing Xbox, President of EA Sports, Chief Operating Officer of Electronic Arts, and Chief Executive Officer of Liverpool Football Club.

Throughout his career, Moore has helped lead and grow some of the world's most recognized consumer, gaming, and sports brands while building passionate fan communities across sports, entertainment, and technology.

His appointment comes as LightHeaded continues its national expansion following the launch of its officially licensed collegiate football helmet collection and growing relationships across sports, entertainment, retail, licensing, hospitality, and media.

Founded with the vision of creating premium licensed collectibles that celebrate fandom through innovation and design, LightHeaded combines proprietary LightCore™ technology with officially licensed team branding to create display pieces unlike traditional sports memorabilia.

The company has secured licensing relationships with more than 50 major collegiate programs, is expanding into motorsports, onboarded with leading retail partners, and is actively pursuing opportunities across professional sports, media, hospitality, and signature-series collectibles.

"What attracted me to LightHeaded wasn't simply the product. It was the vision behind it," said Moore. "Sports fandom is one of the most powerful emotional connections in the world, and LightHeaded is creating a unique way for fans to celebrate and display that passion. The company has built an impressive foundation through licensing, design, and strategic partnerships, and I'm excited to help the team continue expanding its opportunities across sports, entertainment, gaming, and media."

"Peter has spent his career at the intersection of sports, fandom, culture, technology, and consumer products," said Josh Hoffman, Co-Founder and CEO of LightHeaded. "As we continue building LightHeaded, there are few people whose experience and perspective are more valuable. Peter has operated at the highest levels of sports, gaming, and entertainment, and we're honored to welcome him to our Advisory Board."

As a member of the Advisory Board, Moore will work directly with the company's leadership team on long-term strategy, brand development, licensing, partnerships, category expansion, and growth initiatives.

"From the beginning, our vision has never been simply to build a helmet company," Hoffman added. "We're building a platform that allows fans to celebrate what they stand for through innovative, premium collectibles. Peter immediately understood that vision, and his involvement is a tremendous validation of what we're building and where we're headed."

About LightHeaded

LightHeaded creates officially licensed illuminated collectibles that bring the excitement of game day into the heart of the home. Through innovative design, premium materials, proprietary LightCore™ technology, and strategic licensing partnerships, LightHeaded helps fans celebrate the teams, traditions, memories, and moments that matter most.

LightHeaded is not only changing the way sports memorabilia looks; it's changing how it feels.

For more information, visit LightHeadedHelmets.com.

Media Contact:

Dana Lewis

(818) 536-3100

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SOURCE LightHeaded