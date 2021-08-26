Former Medical and Clinical Professional Vagner Raso Adds to ScienceMedia's 70+ Years of Experience

ScienceMedia hires clinical and medical expert Vagner Raso to expand their proven clinical trial performance platforms. Tweet this

As a clinical writer, Raso strengthens ScienceMedia's vision to communicate complex scientific concepts. His main contribution is creating educational materials focused on disease and clinical trials from various therapeutic areas. In addition to collaborating with internal and external stakeholders to meet project expectations, Raso partners with fellow writers as a subject matter expert to authenticate content and context.

Regarding his recent hire, Raso states, "I am excited to be part of a pioneering team that develops trailblazing strategies to support clinical thinking, medical knowledge, and faster discoveries, which ultimately improve patients' quality of life."

