Former Merrill Lynch Stockbroker, K Curtis Announces "Can't Sleep" Livestream Every Tuesday Night On Facebook Brought To You By Mind Power Money

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- K Curtis, current CEO of K Curtis Financial Group, LLC and former Merrill Lynch stockbroker who has transacted over $600 million in business, launches "Can't Sleep" livestream to share his knowledge with his fans in a more personal setting by starting a weekly livestream.

Known for his brand and movement, Mind Power Money, K Curtis aims to target those who look to challenge the status quo and are ready to put in real work to make a change for the better.

"Can't Sleep" will be a 30 minute conversation with K Curtis and his viewers on a weekly basis, sharing his knowledge and experience on all things life, mindsets, and money. He takes a unique and fresh perspective on these topics in order to challenge those who seek the knowledge and inspiration to make the necessary changes in their lives to achieve long-term success.

"Can't Sleep" will be the first step to understanding what it takes to make the changes necessary. The show will stream live at the same time each week on the Mind Power Money Facebook fan page and K Curtis' Instagram page, @mindpowermoney. The livestream will launch its debut next Tuesday, September 4th at 10pm PT with "Can't Sleep: Money On My Mind."

K Curtis is a businessman, investment advisor, and a Warrior Certified Trainer. He has been developing the Mind Power Money principles over the course of a decade. Mind Power Money is a brotherhood and a methodology that helps people achieve clarity, confidence and consistency in all things physical, emotional, spiritual, and financial.

Along with being the founder of a life-changing movement, K Curtis hosts a podcast, is in the process of writing a book, and motivates thousands to make a change in their everyday lives.

His expertise in the world of finance and human behavior make him the perfect source of motivation for those who are up late at night wanting a change in their life. Be sure to tune into "Can't Sleep" livestream every Tuesday @ 10pm PT.

