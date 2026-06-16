Former NFL Player, Coach and Executive and Former Wheels Up Co-Founder Jim Pyne Launches PLS Aviation

New Private Aviation Brokerage Delivers Concierge-Level Service, Transparent Pricing, Global Aircraft Access and 24/7 Availability—Without Membership Fees or Hidden Costs

TAMPA, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PLS Aviation, a private aviation brokerage founded by former NFL player, coach and executive and former Wheels Up Co-Founder Jim Pyne, today announced its official launch, bringing a client-first approach to private aviation built on service, trust, transparency and execution.

Built on the principles of service, trust, safety and execution, PLS Aviation combines global aircraft access with a boutique, high-touch service model designed to meet the unique needs of every client.

Jim Pyne - Headshot Jim Pyne - Cleveland Brown Team Captain - NFL Walter Payton Award Nominee

Leveraging more than a decade of private aviation experience and a career spanning professional sports, executive leadership and entrepreneurship, Pyne founded PLS Aviation to provide clients with a highly personalized alternative to traditional aviation providers. The company offers on-demand private jet charter, aircraft sourcing, aviation advisory services and 24/7 concierge support for executives, families, high-net-worth individuals, sports organizations and corporate clients worldwide.

Throughout his career, Pyne has built trusted relationships with Fortune 500 executives, professional sports organizations, team owners, elite athletes, celebrities and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, establishing a reputation for delivering exceptional service, building strategic partnerships and executing at the highest level.

PLS Aviation's mission is simple: to provide clients with access to premium aircraft, highly competitive market pricing and an exceptional travel experience from start to finish.

"After helping build one of the most recognized brands in private aviation, I saw an opportunity to create a company focused on what matters most: the client," said Jim Pyne, Founder and CEO of PLS Aviation. "At PLS Aviation, every flight is personal. We pride ourselves on responsiveness, attention to detail, transparency and execution. Our clients know they can reach us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and trust that every trip will be handled with the highest level of professionalism and care."

WHAT LEADERS ARE SAYING ABOUT JIM PYNE

"Jim Pyne is a man I have always leaned on and trusted. I did when he was coaching with me on our staff, and I do when it comes to travel. You can plan on great effort, great preparation and quick execution."

— Jon Gruden, Super Bowl Champion Head Coach

"I've known Jim Pyne for many years and have seen firsthand how he leads people and builds organizations. He brings integrity, discipline and an unwavering commitment to service in everything he does. Clients working with PLS Aviation will have someone they can trust to deliver at the highest level."

— Bruce Arians, Super Bowl Champion Head Coach

"When Jim does something, it's first class. I watched his work ethic, attention to detail and precision as an NFL player, and I know PLS Aviation will operate with those same qualities."

— Andy Reid, Head Coach, Kansas City Chiefs and Three-Time Super Bowl Champion

"Jim Pyne was one of the hardest-working and most dedicated players I had on my early Tampa Bay Buccaneers teams. His work ethic was instrumental in helping us turn things around as a franchise."

— Tony Dungy, Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach and Super Bowl Champion

Prior to founding PLS Aviation, Pyne co-founded Wheels Up and served as Chief Partnership Officer, helping build the company from startup to a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange. During his tenure, he helped drive strategic growth initiatives, partnerships and revenue expansion across the private aviation industry. Before entering aviation, Pyne spent nine seasons in the National Football League as a player and later served as an NFL coach and executive.

Unlike many providers that require memberships, ownership programs or long-term commitments, PLS Aviation offers flexible, on-demand solutions with no membership fees and no hidden fees. Clients benefit from access to a global network of carefully vetted operators and premium aircraft, enabling PLS Aviation to identify the most suitable aircraft for each mission while delivering exceptional value, safety and uncompromising service.

As demand for flexible, on-demand private aviation continues to evolve, travelers are increasingly seeking personalized service, greater efficiency and transparent pricing. PLS Aviation was created to meet those needs by combining global aircraft access with a client-first approach focused on responsiveness, value and execution.

PLS Aviation works with a network of carefully vetted operators and aircraft providers and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety, service and professionalism on every mission.

The company specializes in:

On-Demand Private Jet Charter

Corporate and Executive Travel

Sports and Entertainment Travel

Family and Leisure Travel

Aircraft Sourcing and Advisory Services

Multi-City and International Travel Solutions

24/7 Concierge Support

Through its extensive network of operators and aircraft, PLS Aviation supports travel throughout North America, Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Middle East and beyond, providing clients with seamless domestic and international travel solutions.

PLS Aviation has arranged domestic and international travel for clients around the world and is focused on becoming a trusted aviation partner for individuals and organizations seeking safety, flexibility, value and personalized service.

"Trust is earned one flight at a time," added Pyne. "Our commitment is to provide every client with exceptional service, transparent pricing and peace of mind. Whether it's a last-minute business meeting, a family vacation or a complex international itinerary, our team is dedicated to delivering a seamless experience every step of the way."

Founded in 2024, PLS Aviation achieved profitability in its first year while building a growing client base of executives, entrepreneurs, professional athletes and high-net-worth individuals. The company continues to expand its global network of operators and strategic relationships while maintaining its commitment to personalized service and flawless execution.

ABOUT PLS AVIATION

PLS Aviation is a Tampa, Florida-based private aviation brokerage providing customized charter solutions, aircraft sourcing and concierge aviation services for executives, families, high-net-worth individuals, sports organizations and corporate clients. Founded by aviation entrepreneur, former NFL player, coach and executive and former Wheels Up Co-Founder Jim Pyne, who helped build Wheels Up from startup to a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange, PLS Aviation is built on a foundation of trust, concierge-level service, 24/7 availability, transparent pricing, global reach and flawless execution. Through its extensive network of premium aircraft operators, PLS Aviation delivers customized travel solutions worldwide with no membership fees, no hidden costs and no long-term commitments.

Private Aviation. Perfectly Executed.

Media Contact

Jim Pyne

Founder & CEO

PLS Aviation

[email protected]

216-333-5444

216-400-4465

www.plsaviation.com

Jim Pyne is available for interviews regarding private aviation, charter brokerage, aviation entrepreneurship, leadership and trends shaping the future of private air travel.

SOURCE PLS Aviation