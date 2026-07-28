Former NFL Player, Coach, Executive, and Entrepreneur Jim Pyne Launches On the Line with Jim Pyne Podcast with New York Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh

Hosted by a former NFL player, coach, executive, and entrepreneur, the new podcast offers rare access to the conversations that shape leadership at the highest levels of sports and business.

TAMPA, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Former NFL player, coach, executive, and entrepreneur Jim Pyne today announced the launch of On the Line with Jim Pyne, a new leadership podcast featuring authentic conversations with some of the most accomplished leaders in sports, business, and entertainment.

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The premiere episode features New York Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh, one of the NFL's most respected coaches and a longtime friend and colleague of Pyne. Their conversation explores leadership, building championship cultures, navigating change, developing future leaders, and the relationships that sustain success over time.

The debut episode of On the Line with Jim Pyne is available beginning Tuesday, July 28, 2026, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever podcasts are available.

Drawing on a career that spans professional football, entrepreneurship, and private aviation, Pyne brings listeners behind the scenes with the coaches, executives, athletes, entrepreneurs, and innovators who have shaped his life and career.

"I've been fortunate to spend my life around extraordinary people," said Pyne. "The greatest lessons I've learned didn't come from a press conference or a board meeting—they came from honest conversations with people who have led through adversity, built great teams, and never stopped learning. My goal is to share those conversations in a way that inspires others to lead with purpose and pursue excellence."

Unlike traditional interview shows focused on headlines or breaking news, On the Line with Jim Pyne explores the experiences, philosophies, and defining moments that shape exceptional leaders. Each episode is designed to leave listeners with practical insights that can be applied in business, sports, and everyday life.

A former NFL offensive lineman, Pyne played nine seasons in the National Football League before transitioning into coaching and executive leadership. His career included roles with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cleveland Browns. Following football, he co-founded Wheels Up, helping grow the company from startup to one of the nation's leading private aviation companies. Today, he serves as Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PLS Aviation, a private aviation company serving executives, professional sports organizations, entertainers, and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Future episodes will feature championship coaches, professional athletes, executives, entrepreneurs, entertainers, and innovators whose stories offer timeless lessons in leadership, teamwork, resilience, innovation, and personal growth.

About Jim Pyne

Jim Pyne is a former NFL player, coach, executive, entrepreneur, and business leader whose career spans professional football, media, and private aviation. After a nine-year NFL career, he transitioned into coaching before moving into executive leadership, building partnerships and revenue across professional sports and media. Pyne later co-founded Wheels Up, helping grow the company into one of the world's leading private aviation brands, and currently serves as Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PLS Aviation. Throughout his career, he has built trusted relationships with championship coaches, professional athletes, Fortune 500 executives, entrepreneurs, entertainers, and industry leaders. Through On the Line with Jim Pyne, he shares authentic conversations that inspire listeners to lead with purpose, build meaningful relationships, and pursue excellence.

About On the Line with Jim Pyne

On the Line with Jim Pyne features authentic conversations with influential leaders in sports, business, and entertainment. Hosted by Jim Pyne, the podcast explores leadership, culture, teamwork, resilience, entrepreneurship, and the experiences that define extraordinary careers.

About PLS Aviation

PLS Aviation is a premier private aviation company headquartered in Tampa, Florida, providing global charter solutions and personalized aircraft access for business leaders, professional sports organizations, entertainers, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. The company is committed to delivering exceptional service, safety, flexibility, and trusted client relationships.

Media Contact

Jim Pyne

Host, On the Line with Jim Pyne

Founder & CEO, PLS Aviation

Phone: 216 333 5444

Email: [email protected]

Podcast Website: https://onthelinewithjimpyne.buzzsprout.com

X: @OnTheLineWJPyne

Instagram: @onthelinewithjimpyne

SOURCE On the Line With Jim Pyne Podcast