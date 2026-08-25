Former Paramount Executive, Farrah Reynolds, Kicks Off Hapeel Greenlight Challenge™ to Fuel Emerging AI Filmmakers with the Capital and Industry Access to Conquer Global Screens

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI has made it possible for almost anyone to create a film. What it hasn't solved is what happens after the film is made—how filmmakers get funding, distribution, and an audience. Today Hapeel™ officially announced the launch of the Hapeel™ Greenlight Challenge™, a first-of-its-kind digital accelerator designed to discover, fund, distribute, and promote the next generation of independent AI feature filmmakers.

Hapeel Greenlight Challenge is LIVE NOW! Go to Hapeel.com to get started. Farrah Reynolds, ex-Paramount Pictures, VP Legal Affairs

Traditional software tools generate great video clips, but they are not film studios. They do not package, distribute, or license films. Hapeel intends to do exactly that—champion cinematic voices by funding their vision and amplifying their reach, effectively turning raw ideas into global cinematic sensations.

"Using Hapeel's proprietary development and production tool kit, which leverages AI to assist the filmmaker from idea to finished script, and from finished script to finished film all in one platform, we will partner with filmmakers to create at the speed of thought," says Hapeel Founder, Farrah Reynolds. It is not a one-click generate, but a streamlined, human-centric workflow designed by a creator for creators.

The initiative is built by a Hollywood veteran who understands exactly how films get bought, sold, and legally cleared—and don't for those on the outside. Before serving as Vice President of Legal Affairs at Paramount Pictures and Fox Entertainment Studios (Marvista), Farrah Reynolds is a writer, producer, and actress. Her passion for helping filmmakers get past the gatekeepers is personal.

The Hapeel™ Greenlight Challenge™ both funds the production of the winning film through a grant that covers $10,000 in rendering costs and will pursue distribution on mainstream streaming platforms through its studio connections and business affairs expertise—in addition to hosting it on its own native distribution platform, Hapeel Theater™. "We are opening the commercial distribution doors that creators typically struggle to access alone," says Farrah Reynolds.

"Guided by our mantra, 'May the Audience Be Ever in Your Favor™', the ultimate goal for the initiative is to be a decentralized streamer where a dedicated, authentic subscriber base directly votes on which premium projects get greenlit for production; and gives those filmmakers the ultimate tool kit to turn their artistry into their vision."

Submissions open immediately. Visionary filmmakers can secure platform access and view official rules at the official website.

Media Contact:

Farrah Reynolds

424.245.5398

[email protected]

Hapeel.com

SOURCE Hapeel