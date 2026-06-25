Former Power Ranger Trades Spandex For A Passport -- And Let Her Kids Take The Wheel

Fork in the Road Is the Only Travel Cooking Show in the World Hosted by Kids — and it's Streaming Now on EWTN+

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessica Rey, best known to a generation of fans as the White Ranger in Power Rangers Wild Force, is back — this time without the helmet, and with her kids holding the microphone. Fork in the Road, the only travel cooking show in the world hosted by children, is now streaming in full on EWTN+. The series follows Rey, her husband, and their children as they eat, explore, and learn their way across Europe — from the sun-drenched coastlines of Croatia to the trattorias of Italy, the tiled streets of Portugal, and the Christmas markets of Vienna. The kids don't just appear on camera. They lead the show.

The young hosts of Fork in the Road learn the art of tortellini from Nonna Clara in Bologna, Italy - one of the hands-on culinary adventures woven throughout the series, now streaming on EWTN+ The Rey children visit the Swiss Guard barracks at the Vatican - a rare behind-the-scenes moment from Fork in the Road, the only travel cooking show in the world hosted by kids, now streaming on EWTN+.

They are also, it turns out, extraordinarily good at it. In an era when homeschooled children are still too often imagined as sheltered or socially awkward, the Rey kids challenge every assumption. Across Europe, they sit down at the table with winemakers, chefs, historians, and monks — holding real conversations, asking sharp questions, and representing a generation of young people who have been educated by the world rather than kept from it. Fork in the Road may be the most compelling argument yet that socialization isn't about the number of kids in a room. It's about the quality of the experiences outside it.

"This show was born from a conversation I kept having with other families — how do you do it? How do you travel like this now instead of waiting until someday when they're older? My mother waited for someday, and someday never came- she died a year before retirement. We made Fork in the Road for every family that is ready to stop waiting and start going."

— Jessica Rey, Executive Producer, Fork in the Road

The family has been traveling and homeschooling across Europe for years, long before cameras arrived. Each episode pairs a destination with a recipe and a story — an emperor's palace that unlocks a history lesson, a nonna's kitchen that teaches more about regional Italy than any textbook, a saint's body that has remained incorrupt for 500+ years. For families who believe the best education happens outside four walls, Fork in the Road is the show they've been waiting for. And for families who have never considered it, it may be the show that changes how they think about what's possible.

What sets Fork in the Road apart from other family travel shows is that none of it is performed. The Reys aren't traveling for the cameras — they've been coming back to these places for 10+ years because they love them. The series is rooted in the family's deep connection to European history, tradition, and faith, and that authenticity comes through in every frame and every blooper.

Fork in the Road Season 1 is now streaming for free on EWTN+, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and also on ewtn.com. It is suitable for all ages and designed for families who want to watch something together that leaves them inspired rather than exhausted.

About Little Fiat Studios

Little Fiat Studios is an independent production company specializing in family travel and lifestyle content. Fork in the Road is its flagship production.

About EWTN+

EWTN+ is the streaming platform of the EWTN Global Catholic Network, the world's largest religious media network, reaching 435 million households in 160 countries.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marisa Ricci

Little Fiat Studios / Fork in the Road

[email protected]

310.933.2332

SOURCE Fork in the Road