Former solicitor and golf coach launches Clear The Shot on decision-making under pressure

Drawing on his careers in law and professional golf coaching, David A. Graham publishes Clear The Shot, a guide to structured mental frameworks for competitive golfers. The paperback has gone on sale worldwide since June 30, 2026.

HEXHAM, England, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For competitive golfers, execution rarely fails because of physical technique. It fails because of mental noise: second-guessing, pressure-driven hesitation, and fractured decision-making in the moments that matter most. Clear The Shot addresses that gap directly.

Clear The Shot Consulting

Graham's approach draws on parallel, elite disciplines. As a former traveling professional golf coach and courtroom lawyer, he observed that high-stakes decisions follow the exact same patterns whether the setting is a high-pressure fairway or a tense courtroom. Over a combined 35 years across those fields, including a decade on the road coaching elite golfers, he engineered the frameworks that form the foundation of the book and his specialized mental performance coaching practice.

The book acts as a manual to help players strip away mental noise, sharpen course strategy, and build the unshakeable calm needed to execute under intense tournament pressure. Those same frameworks underpin Graham's ongoing elite mental performance coaching services through Clear The Shot Consulting.

Graham's audience extends beyond touring players. With a concise cadence and timeless wisdom reminiscent of Harvey Penick's Little Red Golf Book, paired with a modern, high-stakes edge, Clear The Shot speaks to competitive golfers who know that the gap between a brilliant decision and a costly double-bogey can come down to seconds of mental clarity.

His parallel careers in law and education also shape the book, giving him a cross-disciplinary view of how performers respond under pressure.

To mark the launch, Graham is offering a complimentary 5-Minute Decision Diagnostic that maps a player's mental profile under pressure and identifies fracture points in course management. Golfers and high-stakes decision-makers can access it at cleartheshot.coach.

About Clear The Shot Consulting

Clear The Shot Consulting is a mental performance coaching practice founded by David A. Graham, based in Hexham, England. Graham draws on 35 years of experience across professional golf coaching, legal practice, and education to help competitive golfers master high-stakes decision-making and execute under pressure. His work is grounded in the frameworks introduced in his book, Clear The Shot. Learn more at www.cleartheshot.coach.

Media Contact: [email protected] | https://www.cleartheshot.coach

SOURCE Clear The Shot Consulting