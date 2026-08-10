Former Stanford Athlete Osiris St. Brown Joins RBC Wealth Management as Financial Advisor

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RBC Wealth Management announced the addition of Osiris St. Brown to its Beverly Hills branch as a Financial Advisor, specializing in long-term wealth solutions for professional and college athletes, coaches and others navigating the distinctive financial demands of elite sports careers.

St. Brown graduated from Stanford University where he played varsity football for four years. He grew up in a football family with two brothers, Equanimeous and Amon-Ra St. Brown, playing for the NFL. At Stanford, he earned a bachelor's degree in science, technology and society.

Observing the gap between athletic success and financial preparedness firsthand, St. Brown is dedicating his career to helping athletes navigate complex financial decisions. His process focuses on portfolio construction, cash flow management, risk mitigation and estate planning coordination.

St. Brown's mission is to help protect and grow athlete wealth beyond his clients' playing years. His approach centers on helping clients understand the difference between earning money and keeping it, providing the structure and long-term planning needed to pursue turning a temporary high-earning career into lasting, multigenerational wealth.

"Professional sport careers are short, even a long career ends early in comparison to the grand scheme of life. The financial decisions athletes make during those years can affect their families for generations," said St. Brown. "My mission is to help them protect what they've earned, make smart decisions, and build wealth that lasts long after the final game. I'm excited to be part of RBC Wealth Management that has the specialized capabilities to serve athletes and help them reach their goals."

"Athletes don't need another advisor who simply understands investments. They need someone who understands their world. Osiris has earned that trust because he's lived it. He brings credibility, discipline and genuine passion for helping athletes protect what they've worked their entire lives to build. That's exactly why we're so excited to welcome him to our team," said Mike Ladge, Managing Director–Financial Advisor, Senior Portfolio Manager at the Beverly Hills Branch.

St. Brown works alongside RBC Wealth Management advisors with more than 100 years of combined expertise, bringing a perspective rooted in firsthand experience and purpose-built for the clients he serves.

When not working, St. Brown is active in youth football development, including organizing an annual football camp. He is also fluent in German and stays culturally engaged and globally connected.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

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About RBC Wealth Management – U.S.

RBC Wealth Management is a leading financial services company in the United States, delivering trusted advice and world-class wealth solutions to individuals, families and businesses. With 195 offices across 43 states, RBC Wealth Management supports the complex needs of high-net-worth clients through customized wealth planning, investment management, retirement planning and more. As part of RBC, a diversified global financial institution and one of the world's largest banks based on market capitalization, RBC Wealth Management offers the scale, resources and expertise to help clients achieve their financial goals. RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, registered investment adviser and Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC. Learn more at rbcwm.com.

RBC WM does not provide legal, accounting or tax advice and all decisions regarding your investments should be made in consultation with your independent advisors. For more information see "Legal and Tax Advice" at www.rbcwm.com/legal-tax-advice

For more information, contact:

Jennifer Ehrlich, RBC Wealth Management

[email protected]

612-202-6403

SOURCE RBC Wealth Management - U.S.