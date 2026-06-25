Former TSU President Dr. Glenda Glover Releases Book "How Dare You"

A University President's Fight for Half a Billion Dollars Owed — And the State's Actions to Avoid Payment

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Glenda Glover, former President of Tennessee State University (TSU), has released a compelling new book, How Dare You, a firsthand account of the years-long battle to secure equitable funding for TSU and the State's efforts to avoid paying the university hundreds of millions of dollars in underfunding owed under federal law.

New book "How Dare You" by Dr. Glenda Glover Dr. Glenda Glover

Drawing on legislative records, state and federal documentation, and research conducted by TSU, Dr. Glover details how the State of Tennessee—by its own internal analysis—determined it had underfunded TSU by more than $544 million under the Morrill Act of 1890, and the lengths to which state leaders went to avoid paying it.

The book traces the fight from a 2022 legislative hearing—where a state senator publicly questioned why Black students attend TSU—to the long history of TSU becoming the segregation–era alternative to integration. It also includes the national reckoning sparked by the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement, in which lawmakers finally began to confront the extent of the chronic funding disparity.

"This is a book about elected and appointed state leaders and the decisions they made that inflicted lasting harm on TSU," Dr. Glover writes. "It is not about a fight with TSU. It is about my fight for TSU—for the truth that was hidden, the inequities that were protected, and the lengths to which some were willing to go to keep that truth from coming to light."

Dr. Glover situates TSU's story within a national reckoning: a 2023 federal review by the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Education found the state of Tennessee had underfunded TSU by an additional $2.1 billion over three decades—the largest shortfall identified at any of the nation's 1890 land-grant HBCUs.

How Dare You examines the broader implications of public funding inequities affecting Historically Black Colleges and Universities and raises important questions about accountability, public policy, and educational equity. Through personal experiences, documented events, and historical context, Dr. Glover presents her account of one of the most significant funding injustices involving a public HBCU in recent history.

More than a memoir, How Dare You is a call to action. Dr. Glover has launched a national advocacy effort to close funding gaps at land-grant HBCUs across the country, describing the movement as "the next educational civil rights battle."

For more information, please visit www.fair-funding.org.

About Dr. Glenda Glover



Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover is the former president of Tennessee State University. She is a certified public accountant and an attorney and is one of only a few African American women in the nation to hold the Ph.D.-CPA-JD combination. Prior to making history as the first woman to serve as president of TSU, Dr. Glover served as the dean of the College of Business at Jackson State University, where she helped establish the first business Ph.D. program at an HBCU in the United States. A national leader in higher education and a lifelong advocate for equity, she has served on numerous boards and advisory councils, including the President's Board of Advisors on HBCUs and the boards of publicly traded corporations. A native of Memphis and the daughter of civil rights leaders, Dr. Glover has dedicated her career to advancing justice, opportunity, and institutional integrity.

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SOURCE Dr. Glenda Glover