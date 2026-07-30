Former University of Colorado Quarterbacks Reunite to Launch Beyond Limits Life Skills Academy to Help Local Teens

Denver-Based Nonprofit Kicks Off $150,000 Fundraising Campaign to Provide One-Year Life Skills Program at No Cost to 75 Students

DENVER, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After helping more than 800 Colorado youth develop the confidence and life skills needed to succeed in school, college, and the workplace, the founders of a longtime community program today launched Beyond Limits Life Skills Academy, a Denver-based nonprofit dedicated to preparing teens 12 to 18 for success through year-long life skills education.

Led by GiGi Hatcher, the Academy's team includes her husband, former University of Colorado quarterback Mark Hatcher, and fellow former Buffaloes quarterback Charles "CJ" Johnson, who led Colorado to victory in the 1991 Orange Bowl to secure the school's only national championship. To increase student enrollment, the Hatchers, Johnson, and board members transformed the program into a non-profit with a goal of providing free annual tuition for 75 students, more than tripling the current class size. The Academy is the next chapter of Etiquette on the Runway, a program GiGi has operated since 2012.

"Our mission has always been to give young people the confidence, skills and support they need to believe in themselves and succeed," said GiGi. "By becoming a nonprofit, we can reach many more students while ensuring families never have to worry about whether they can afford this program."

The academy's curriculum includes confidence building, public speaking, leadership development, financial literacy and budgeting, interview and career readiness, conflict resolution, personal safety awareness, drug and alcohol education, goal-setting and personal responsibility.

To accomplish its goal of free tuition for all students, Beyond Limits Life Skills Academy is launching a $150,000 fundraising campaign that runs until Dec. 31. This will enable the Academy to enroll 75 students in the next program semester, which begins in the fall, at no cost to their families.

Mark Hatcher added, "Every dollar invested in these students creates opportunities that can change the trajectory of their lives. We're building future leaders by giving them practical tools they can use for the rest of their lives."

For 25-year-old Tajinae Turner, the classes became far more than an after-school program — they became a turning point. Arriving as a shy student with little confidence, she developed leadership skills, learned to communicate effectively, and gained the confidence to pursue ambitious goals. Today, Tajinae is working in Hollywood, Calif., as an actress after earning a college degree. She and her family credit "Mrs. GiGi" and the program for helping build the foundation for that success.

Crystal T. Vann, Tajinae's mother, said, "This program has left a lasting impression on my daughter. It cultivated her poise, sharpened her leadership abilities, and equipped her with essential life skills, while instilling in her the importance of impacting her community with authenticity and compassion. Mrs. GiGi pours genuine care into every student who joins her program, consistently going above and beyond to make time for them whenever needed. Her program has truly been a blessing to our family."

MEDIA AND PROGRAM SUPPORTERS INVITED TO AUG. 1 OPEN HOUSE

The Academy will hold its first Saturday classroom session as a nonprofit from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. MDT on Saturday, Aug. 1, at the ABC Community Hub, Paris Elementary School, 1635 Paris Street, Aurora. Members of the media and other interested parties are invited to attend, observe classroom activities, and interview program leaders, students, and parents.

Available for on-site interviews:

Gig Hatcher

Mark Hatcher

Charles "C.J." Johnson

Current Students and Parents

To learn more about Beyond Limits Life Skills Academy, make a tax-deductible donation or explore sponsorship opportunities, visit www.wearebeyondlimits.org. Contact the Academy via email at [email protected].

Media Contact

David Schull

[email protected]

(858) 717-2310.

SOURCE Beyond Limits Life Skills Academy