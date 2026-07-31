Former Wealth Management Executive Opens First Roof Scientist Territories in Charlotte, North Carolina, Area

Sean Whelan is now serving Charlotte, Lake Norman and South Charlotte, bringing Roof Scientist's repair, restore and replace model to the market.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roof Scientist, the roofing franchise focused on repair, restoration and replacement solutions, has opened its first territories in the Charlotte, North Carolina, market with franchisee Sean Whelan, a former wealth management executive who began operations in late July 2026. Whelan's territories serve communities throughout Charlotte, Lake Norman, Mooresville, Troutman, Ballantyne, Waxhaw and surrounding areas.

After spending roughly 20 years in wealth management leadership roles with companies including MetLife and MassMutual, Whelan decided to pursue business ownership following a career reset that included international travel with his wife. During that time, he realized he wanted to build something of his own in the home services industry.

"I never thought when I left wealth management that I'd become a roofer," Whelan said. "But these are the businesses people need. Everyone has a roof, and a lot of people use cleaning services. It's not work that's easily replaced by AI."

Before signing with Roof Scientist, Whelan and his wife acquired an existing Two Maids franchise serving Charlotte and Rock Hill. While evaluating additional opportunities in the home services sector, Whelan eventually connected with the Roof Scientist team.

"What I like is the ability to meet people where they are and educate them," Whelan said. "I think the best consumer is an educated consumer. If I can provide multiple solutions and explain the pros and cons of each one, I can actually help the homeowner instead of forcing one outcome."

Whelan said Roof Scientist's approach stood out because the brand offers repair, restore and replace options instead of only recommending full roof replacement projects. He was also drawn to the company's proprietary Cericade™ roof-restoration technology and its long-term warranty.

"Sean brings a very strategic and relationship-focused mindset to this business," said Michael Wagner, brand president of Roof Scientist. "He understands how to build organizations, develop people and create long-term value. Charlotte is an important market for us, and we're confident Sean is the right person to establish the brand throughout the region."

Whelan's launch comes during a period of continued growth for Roof Scientist as the company expands its residential and commercial service offerings. In recent months, the brand finalized a 20-year warranty associated with its Cericade roof-restoration technology and added commercial coatings services through a partnership with GAF Commercial Coatings.

Roof Scientist is looking to grow in residential markets where homeowners want more options than a full replacement offers. The brand's model gives franchisees room to recommend repairs, restoration or replacement based on what each roof actually needs.

"One of the biggest differentiators is that Roof Scientist offers repair, restore or replace options," Whelan said. "If all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. If all you can sell is a roof replacement, then every customer suddenly needs a roof replacement by the end of the conversation."

Whelan said his long-term goal is to continue expanding throughout the Carolinas as the business grows. "Ultimately, I'm looking forward to building this into a sales organization," he said. "A group of people getting after it, driving sales and helping homeowners along the way."

About Roof Scientist

Roof Scientist is revolutionizing the roofing industry with its innovative approach to roof preservation. Using the proprietary Cericade™ nano-ceramic coating, Roof Scientist offers a sustainable alternative to traditional roof replacement, extending the lifespan of asphalt shingle roofs and enhancing their resistance to weather damage. Backed by HomeFront Brands, Roof Scientist is expanding its franchise network nationwide, empowering entrepreneurs to join a business dedicated to protecting homes and revolutionizing the roofing industry. For more information about Roof Scientist or to learn about its franchise offering, visit https://homefrontbrands.com/brands/roof-scientist/.

About HomeFront Brands

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced leadership team and a proven franchise model, HomeFront Brands provides franchisees with the support and resources they need to succeed. For more information about HomeFront Brands, visit https://homefrontbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chad Cohen

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SOURCE Roof Scientist