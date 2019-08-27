Formulife has Inked its Place on the Inc. 5000 List for the Third Time

ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Formulife, Inc. has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for the third time showing their strong and steady growth in the dietary supplement manufacturing industry. With tens of thousands of applicants each year, earning a spot on this prestigious list three times is a feat only one out of eight companies accomplish. Not only has Formulife grown from three employees to almost 130 since they were founded, they have also quadrupled their manufacturing and warehouse facilities in just the past three years to keep up with growing demand. They also have a very impressive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%.

Founder and CEO Brandon Smith attributes Formulife's success to the team they have built from the ground up since the company's inception a decade ago. "Our employees are loyal, driven people who treat this company as if it's their own. Everyone takes great pride in their work from the production lines to the executive team," says Smith. Formulife won't be slowing down anytime soon either. "We are currently in the planning stages to open our third facility within four years. We've been outgrowing our production and warehouse facilities so quickly, but it's a good problem to have," Smith added.

Every year Inc. Magazine compiles a list of 5000 of the fastest-growing privately held small companies in the U.S. For 2019 these businesses were ranked based on their percentage revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. According to their website, "the Inc. 5000 list has honored the extraordinary journeys of the fastest-growing companies in America…" and "is the most prestigious honor for growing private businesses and business leaders." Past Inc. 5000 honorees include Microsoft, Under Armour, Pandora, Chobani and Facebook.

About Formulife, Inc.

Formulife, Inc. is a dietary supplement manufacturer based in Allen, TX specializing in ready-to-mix powders, capsules and tablets. Since 2010, Formulife prides itself on innovative research, development and manufacturing practices while delivering high quality products to its customers. Formulife sets itself apart from other manufacturers by providing inventive formulation and flavoring services. Formulife is cGMP, Informed Choice and Informed Choice for Sport certified as well as being a certified organic facility.

