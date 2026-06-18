FØRTE Arrives at Costco Texas Warehouses -- 10g of Protein Never Tasted So Good

FØRTE Chocolate Fudge natural chocolate flavored frozen bars deliver 10g of protein per bar with just 8 ingredients. The rich in protein frozen novelty brand launches at Costco Texas warehouses today, with additional Costco regions and grocery retailers coming this fall.

PLYMOUTH, Minn., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FØRTE Chocolate Fudge bars, decadent and rich in protein, are officially available now at select Costco Texas warehouses marking the debut of a product designed to taste incredible and built with purpose. FØRTE was made for people who refuse to choose between eating well and eating something worth indulging in.

FØRTE Chocolate Fudge natural chocolate flavored frozen bars deliver 10g of protein per bar with just 8 ingredients. The rich in protein frozen novelty brand launches at Costco Texas warehouses today, with additional Costco regions and grocery retailers coming this fall.

Each FØRTE bar delivers 10g of protein per bar (20% DV) from premium dual protein with only 8 ingredients and no erythritol, allulose, stevia, or artificial sweeteners. It delivers one of the highest protein densities in the category today at 3.64g per fl oz and with fewer carbs than the competitive set at just 11g per bar.

More than half of consumers are actively trying to increase their protein intake, yet protein-fortified desserts still carry a 10-point gap between consumer interest and actual consumption (Numerator Protein Market Trends Insight Report, Sept. 2025) given lack of available premium products. This is the freezer aisle consumer need FØRTE was designed to meet.

Following the Costco Texas debut, FØRTE will expand this fall to Costco Midwest warehouses and grocery stores including Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market, and more. The brand's full flavor lineup for fall will include Chocolate Fudge, Vanilla, and Birthday Cake with more flavors in 2027! For more information, visit forte-bar.com or follow @forte_bar_official on Instagram.

About FØRTE

FØRTE is a decadent, rich in protein frozen bar company. Each FØRTE bar delivers 10g of protein per bar from dual premium protein. Too often, better-for-you foods ask you to settle on flavor, on performance, or on what's actually inside. That's why we made FØRTE. Made with no artificial sweeteners, in a peanut-free facility, gluten free, and Kosher certified, FØRTE is available at Costco and is coming to retailers nationwide this fall. Learn more at forte-bar.com.

Designed to Taste Incredible. Built with Purpose.

SOURCE Forte Foods