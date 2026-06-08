Fortify Companies Names Brian Burbridge Chief Commercial Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortify Companies (Fortify) today announced the appointment of Brian Burbridge as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), a newly created senior leadership role responsible for driving commercial strategy, accelerating revenue growth, and strengthening the company's carrier and partner relationships across its growing family of brands, which today includes Rytech Restoration and Insurcomm Restoration.

Burbridge joins Fortify from Caliber, the nation's largest collision repair provider, where he served as Chief Client Officer. During his nearly decade-long tenure, he played a central role in building and scaling one of the most successful managed repair programs in the industry, growing national account relationships, developing enterprise client strategy, and driving the consistent, repeatable service delivery that made Caliber a standard by which others are measured. An entrepreneur at his core, Burbridge has also founded and scaled multiple businesses across technology, hospitality, and property services throughout his career, bringing a builder's instinct and a track record of creating enterprise value to every role he has held.

Burbridge will apply that experience to a market he sees at a defining moment. As insurance carriers increasingly look to their partners to deliver consistency, control severity, and improve the customer experience, Fortify is positioned to lead that shift. As CCO, he will deepen carrier and partner relationships, align the organization's delivery model with evolving program expectations, and build the commercial infrastructure to accelerate growth across Fortify's expanding portfolio.

"What Brian built in collision — the carrier relationships, the managed repair discipline, the ability to scale delivery without sacrificing consistency — is exactly what this industry is beginning to demand," said Kelly Brewer, CEO of Fortify Companies. "Property restoration is at an inflection point, and carriers want partners who can perform at scale for both their business and their customers. Brian knows how to build that. We're glad he's here to help us go get it."

"I see a lot of parallels between the auto and property industries," said Burbridge. "The opportunity in managed repair is significant for companies that can serve at scale while delivering consistently for both the carrier and the end customer. Fortify has the brands, the network, and the operational foundation to be that partner. I'm excited to build the commercial engine to capture it."

Burbridge's appointment reflects Fortify Companies' strategic focus on managed repair program leadership as the property restoration industry continues to evolve. As carriers and customers raise the bar for consistency and performance, Fortify is investing in the people and infrastructure to meet that demand and set the pace for the industry.

About Fortify Companies

Fortify Companies is building the nation's most trusted property protection platform by uniting exceptional local teams across restoration, property services, and loss prevention under one operating standard. Faster response. Better outcomes. More resilient properties and communities. Learn more at www.fortifycompanies.com.

SOURCE Fortify Companies