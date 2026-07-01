Forward AI Wins Two Cybersecurity Awards for Bringing Certainty to Agentic AI

Gold Globee® Award for Best Vulnerability Management and Assessment Product and Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Artificial Intelligence Recognize Forward AI as alternative to black-box automation, grounding every network action in mathematical proof

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward (Formerly Forward Networks), the industry leader in network digital twin technology, today announced that Forward AI has received two prestigious network security honors: a Gold Globee® Award in the Best Vulnerability Management and Assessment Product category, and a Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Artificial Intelligence. These recognitions confirm that Forward AI is redefining infrastructure management through trustworthy and secure autonomous network operations.

The Globee® Awards for Pioneers recognize innovative approaches, innovation, leadership, operational transformation, technology advancement, customer impact, and measurable organizational progress across industries and markets worldwide. Forward AI was named a Gold Globee® Awards winner in the Best Vulnerability Management and Assessment Product category.

Forward AI's impact on cybersecurity was honored by a second independent authority. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the Fortress Cybersecurity Awards recognize the organizations, products, and people applying cybersecurity in ways that deliver real, measurable protection. Forward AI won in the category of Artificial Intelligence.

These awards affirm what Forward's customers and partners already know: when agentic network operations are grounded in mathematical certainty, teams can move fast without introducing risk.

"Winning recognition from both the Globee Awards and the Fortress Cybersecurity Awards validates that we are delivering on our vision of making agentic operations trustworthy and secure," said Chiara Regale, SVP of Product and UX at Forward. "For AI to earn a place in critical infrastructure, it cannot ask teams to take answers on faith. Forward AI shows its work, grounds every action in mathematical certainty, and preserves the policy and compliance guardrails that operators depend on. That is how AI becomes a trusted part of running the network, not a liability."

AI That Shows Its Work

As IT organizations accelerate AI adoption and modernization, network complexity is increasing while headcount remains largely flat, placing new pressure on teams to sustain reliability and security at scale. AI-driven operations offer a path forward, but only when they are built on accurate, complete, and verifiable network insight.

Forward AI doesn't guess. It knows. Powered by the industry's only mathematically accurate network digital twin, Forward AI enables network, security, and cloud teams to interact with their networks through natural language while ensuring every response and every action is grounded in a complete, behaviorally accurate model of the entire production network. Unlike general-purpose AI systems that infer answers from partial data or probabilistic patterns, Forward AI reasons over the full network data stack, from raw configurations and state, to normalized vendor-agnostic models, to actual forwarding behavior and end-to-end contextual semantics.

Every answer returns the underlying path, policy, or configuration line, so the operator, the auditor, and the next agent can all see the proof. Any team member can get expert-level insights using natural language.

To learn more about the 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards, visit:

https://www.bintelligence.com/posts/2026-fortress-cybersecurity-awards-honoring-the-organizations-products-and-leaders-defending-the-digital-world

To learn more about the winners of the 2026 Globee® Awards for Pioneers, visit: https://globeeawards.com/pioneers/winners/

About Forward

Forward makes safe autonomous networking possible. The company's mathematically accurate network digital twin delivers deterministic proof of how any change will affect the production network before it is made, giving organizations the behavioral insight they need to move fast, operate securely, and scale with confidence across multi-vendor environments and every major cloud, including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and IBM.

The world's largest and fastest-growing brands, including Goldman Sachs, PayPal, S&P Global, IBM, Dell, and other Global 2000 companies, along with government agencies, rely on Forward to ensure network behavior matches intent. According to a recent IDC report, the average Forward customer experiences $14.2M in annual benefits through improved efficiency and security.

Backed by A. Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Goldman Sachs, MSD Partners, Omega Venture Partners, Section 32, and Threshold Ventures, Forward is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. For more information, visit www.forwardnetworks.com.

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