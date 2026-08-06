FouAnalytics announces global availability of FouAnalytics Unlimited

Flat-rate enterprise annual subscription for the world's largest advertisers and agencies

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FouAnalytics, an independent digital advertising analytics platform, today announced the global availability of FouAnalytics Unlimited, a new enterprise subscription designed for the world's largest advertisers and agencies. Priced at a flat annual fee of $2 million, FouAnalytics Unlimited provides analytics of served ad impressions across all formats — display, connected TV (CTV), online video (OLV), audio and native -- without limits on the number of impressions, and comprehensive analytics for landing pages and websites, to measure clicks coming from Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Google search, TikTok, LinkedIn and other platforms, without limits on the number of pageviews measured.

In a poll of 358 practitioners asking who they trust most for the accuracy of digital media verification, FouAnalytics took 63% of the vote.

"Who doesn't love an unlimited plan?" said Dr. Augustine Fou, creator of FouAnalytics. "Just like Amazon Prime or unlimited wireless plans, FouAnalytics Unlimited eliminates the need to decide whether or not to fully measure ad campaigns with forensic analytics. This means all impressions can be measured for proper governance and real transparency."

Against the backdrop of mounting scrutiny over high-profile failures by legacy verification vendors, FouAnalytics Unlimited offers advertisers a transparent alternative: independent forensics, data‑driven governance and continuous oversight of where their budgets actually go. "For years, the industry has been told that brand safety and fraud protection were taken care of, only to learn from investigations and whistleblowers that billions of dollars were quietly flowing to bots, fake traffic, made‑for‑arbitrage sites, disinformation and even highly inappropriate content," Dr. Fou said.

FouAnalytics Unlimited is designed for advertisers who will no longer accept vague dashboards, generic assurances and invalid traffic, or IVT, numbers that legacy vendors cannot explain. They want independent, forensic proof of where every dollar and every ad impression go, and they want it at a scale that matches their global ad spending. None of the legacy verification vendors provide the level of detail that FouAnalytics does, so advertisers can "see Fou themselves" and understand why something is good or why something needs to be improved in their digital campaigns.

Responding to a crisis of confidence in legacy verification vendors

In recent years, advertisers, regulators and industry watchdogs have raised concerns about the performance and incentives of legacy verification vendors. Despite their widespread adoption, these vendors have found themselves at the center of reports showing ads running on made‑for‑arbitrage sites, copycat domains, piracy sites and properties that should have been flagged or excluded by basic fraud and safety checks.

Investigative research has repeatedly shown that large campaigns, including those of major consumer brands and public agencies, were still funding low‑quality inventory and risky environments, even while verification tags were present and fees were being charged for "protection." These revelations have fueled a growing sense of disillusionment among marketers who believed that verification alone would shield them from fraud and reputational harm.

DOJ, NCIS ask ad executives about brand‑safety companies:

https://www.marketingbrew.com/stories/2024/10/11/doj-ncis-brand-safety-google-integral-ad-science-doubleverify

https://www.marketingbrew.com/stories/2024/10/11/doj-ncis-brand-safety-google-integral-ad-science-doubleverify Ad industry insiders say the vibe has soured on verification giants: "A broken system":

https://www.businessinsider.com/doubleverify-integral-ad-science-face-fresh-brand-safety-scrutiny-2024-6

https://www.businessinsider.com/doubleverify-integral-ad-science-face-fresh-brand-safety-scrutiny-2024-6 Ad verification is under fire: Ad execs are questioning its role as protector:

https://digiday.com/marketing/ad-verification-is-under-fire-ad-execs-are-questioning-its-role-as-protector/

That crisis of confidence is reflected in an annual poll Fou has run over the past four years, asking practitioners whom they trust more for the accuracy of digital media verification. Across all four years, the results have been consistent: a clear majority of respondents chose FouAnalytics over legacy verification vendors, signaling a demonstrable trust gap between buyers and the incumbents' offerings.

"At this point, the largest advertisers on earth know that ad fraud is not 1 percent and has not been 1 percent for the last 10 years straight, as reported by the legacy vendors," Dr. Fou continued. "They have seen too many instances where the tools they paid for failed to catch obvious fraud or dangerous placements. Most advertisers now realize that 1 percent was all these vendors could catch, not all the fraud there was."

Why flat‑rate governance matters

FouAnalytics has been proven over the last 15 years as an independent analytics platform used by some of the largest advertisers and agencies on earth for governance of their digital ad spending. The new flat‑rate model introduced today makes sense because governance should not fluctuate with the number of impressions served.

Under impression‑based pricing, legacy verification vendors are paid more when more impressions are served and measured, including fraudulent ones. This creates a structural conflict: finding and stopping more fraud would reduce the number of impressions and therefore reduce revenue for those vendors.

By contrast, FouAnalytics Unlimited uses a fixed annual subscription. The flat rate eliminates the financial incentive to tolerate or overlook fraud and instead aligns FouAnalytics with the advertiser's objective: to identify and remove waste, fake traffic and risk wherever they occur, regardless of how many impressions are purchased – i.e. measure ALL of it.

What FouAnalytics Unlimited delivers

FouAnalytics Unlimited is tailored for advertisers and agencies that oversee media investments involving billions or tens of billions of ad impressions each year.

Key features include:

Flat ‑ rate, unlimited forensics : A single, predictable annual fee of $2 million covers unlimited served ad impressions, freeing large advertisers from per‑impression or percentage‑of‑media pricing structures that can penalize success or discourage comprehensive oversight.

: A single, predictable annual fee of $2 million covers unlimited served ad impressions, freeing large advertisers from per‑impression or percentage‑of‑media pricing structures that can penalize success or discourage comprehensive oversight. Full ‑ format coverage : FouAnalytics Unlimited spans display, CTV, OLV, audio and native placements, recognizing that fraud and waste are not confined to any one channel and that governance must follow where budgets flow.

: FouAnalytics Unlimited spans display, CTV, OLV, audio and native placements, recognizing that and waste are not confined to any one channel and that governance must follow where budgets flow. Landing ‑ page and site ‑ level analysis : Beyond the ad call, the subscription includes forensic analysis of landing pages and sites, enabling advertisers to detect fake‑traffic schemes, arbitrage setups and poor user experiences that traditional verification tools often overlook.

: Beyond the ad call, the subscription includes forensic analysis of landing pages and sites, enabling advertisers to detect fake‑traffic schemes, arbitrage setups and poor user experiences that traditional verification tools often overlook. Independent rules and methodologies: FouAnalytics operates independently of the buying platforms and intermediaries whose inventory is evaluated. Its methodologies are designed to uncover and measure fakery, waste and risk, not to preserve the status quo of opaque ad‑tech ecosystems. Detailed data is provided so customers can troubleshoot problems and understand why something is good or not good.

By unbundling governance from media buying and verification tagging, FouAnalytics Unlimited offers advertisers a structurally different approach. It is not a tax on media, but a dedicated investment in transparency and control.

Trusted by global advertisers

Global advertisers such as Beiersdorf activated a total of 13 Performance Max campaigns across five countries, measured and optimized the performance of these campaigns with FouAnalytics and documented the case study and best practices with Dentsu, OMD, Iris and Google Ads.

FouAnalytics already counts three of the largest demand‑side platforms as long‑term customers, and one of them has already upgraded to FouAnalytics Unlimited. Not only did they discontinue using legacy verification vendors, but they are also using FouAnalytics data to continuously monitor and improve inventory quality for all of their customers at the same time.

"Once you see the FouAnalytics data, it is hard to go back. That is why we invite you to "see Fou yourself too," Dr. Fou concluded.

About FouAnalytics

Created by Dr. Augustine Fou, FouAnalytics is an independent analytics and verification platform for digital ads, websites and mobile apps. The platform provides detailed analytical data so practitioners can "see Fou themselves" and understand precisely why something is good quality and troubleshoot what is not. FouAnalytics is used globally by clients including Microsoft, Beiersdorf and Georgia‑Pacific, independent agencies and every major agency holding company, as well as more than 10,000 small and midsize businesses and site owners. More details are at https://www.fouanalytics.com.

Media contact

Dr. Augustine Fou

[email protected]

https://www.linkedin.com/in/augustinefou/

212-203-7239

SOURCE FouAnalytics