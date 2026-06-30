Foundation Fighting Blindness to Host the 26th Annual Microsoft Scramble for Sight Presented by RE/MAX

This two-day golf tournament at Sanctuary Golf Course will help accelerate research toward treatments and cures for blinding diseases.

COLUMBIA, Md., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the driving force behind the global development of treatments and cures for blinding diseases, will host the 26th Annual Microsoft Scramble for Sight Presented by RE/MAX on Tuesday, July 21, and Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at the Sanctuary Golf Course in Sedalia, Colorado.

Now in its 26th year, the Microsoft Scramble for Sight has become one of the Foundation's premier fundraising events, bringing together corporate partners, community leaders, golfers, and supporters to advance the Foundation's mission. Since its inception in 2000, the tournament has raised more than $4 million, helping to accelerate progress that has contributed to more than 60 clinical trials evaluating potential treatments for blinding diseases.

Hosted at the renowned Sanctuary Golf Course, one of the nation's premier private golf courses, participants will enjoy championship golf while supporting a venue with a longstanding commitment to philanthropy. Since opening, Sanctuary has helped charitable organizations raise more than $145 million while preserving more than 12,400 acres of surrounding open space.

The two-day event will feature championship golf, networking, live and silent auctions, entertainment, and inspiring stories from the Foundation Fighting Blindness community, including special remarks from Dr. Shannon Boye on the latest advancements in retinal disease research and the progress being made toward treatments and cures. Featured auction experiences include the opportunity for three winning bidders to join Madison Maidenberg, Denver Chapter President and contestant of Netflix's Love Is Blind Season 9, for a round of golf at Sanctuary Golf Course.

"For 26 years, Scramble for Sight has demonstrated what's possible when passionate supporters, corporate partners, and volunteers unite around a common purpose," said Scott Burt, Scramble for Sight Co-Chair and Foundation Fighting Blindness Board Director. "Every golfer, sponsor, volunteer, and donor helps move us closer to life-changing treatments and cures for blinding diseases. We're honored to continue that tradition at the incredible Sanctuary Golf Course."

Our 2026 Sponsors include:

Title Sponsor: Microsoft

Presenting Sponsor: RE/MAX

Gold Sponsors: IBM, Softchoice, MAC Products, Insight

Silver Sponsors: NinjaOne, The Vineyard Wine Shop, North Highland, CompuNet, Valorem Reply, VeroMesh, KSL Capital Partners

To get involved, visit ScrambleForSight.org for sponsorships, foursomes, dinner tickets, auction participation, and additional event information.

For additional information, contact Eliese Lissner at [email protected]

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the driving force in the global development of treatments and cures for blinding diseases. The Foundation has raised nearly $1 billion toward its mission of accelerating research that will provide preventions, treatments, and cures for people affected by retinitis pigmentosa, Usher syndrome, Stargardt disease, Leber congenital amaurosis, age-related macular degeneration, and the spectrum of retinal degenerative diseases. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

Media Contacts:

Eliese Lissner, Events Specialist

[email protected]

201-306-6941

Chris Adams

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

410-423-0585

SOURCE Foundation Fighting Blindness