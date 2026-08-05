Foundation Group Launches GroupSync™, a Group Tax Exemption Service to Help Nonprofits Navigate Sweeping New IRS Requirements

New IRS requirements under Rev. Proc. 2026-8 affect every group tax exemption holder in the country. The transition period ends January 22, 2027.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Group, the nation's leading provider of nonprofit formation and compliance services, today announced the launch of GroupSync™, a new Group Tax Exemption service combining expert compliance guidance with a management platform to help central organizations navigate the IRS's overhauled group tax exemption requirements ahead of the January 22, 2027 deadline.

The IRS's updated guidance requires every central organization to review each subordinate to confirm that it remains eligible and has the appropriate tax-exempt classification. Central organizations with multiple Group Exemption Numbers (GENs) must first consolidate them before reviewing which subordinates can remain in the group. The central organization must then file one Supplemental Group Ruling Information (SGRI) submission listing all its subordinate organizations and make any required updates to governing documents. For groups with even a modest number of subordinates, this can become a significant compliance project requiring extensive review, documentation, and coordination.

"Most central organizations don't yet realize how much is actually required of them under these new rules," said Greg McRay, president and founder of Foundation Group. "This isn't a matter of updating a few records; it's a full compliance project, and for larger groups it requires a dedicated team with a tracking system and someone managing IRS communication from start to finish. GroupSync™ was built to be that system of record."

A Purpose-Built Platform for the New Requirements

GroupSync™ includes a leading-edge platform that gives central organizations a dashboard to track the real-time compliance status of every subordinate organization, alongside automated deadline alerts, task and action tracking, and a centralized document repository for governing documents, IRS correspondence, and SGRI filings.

GroupSync™ is offered in three tiers of support:

Essential : Platform access, automated document collection and reminders, and standard compliance tracking and reporting.

: Platform access, automated document collection and reminders, and standard compliance tracking and reporting. Managed : Everything in Essential, plus a Foundation Group completeness review, IRS roster filing support, an annual exception report, and quarterly compliance reviews.

: Everything in Essential, plus a Foundation Group completeness review, IRS roster filing support, an annual exception report, and quarterly compliance reviews. Premier: Everything in Managed, plus a dedicated subordinate success team, white-glove subordinate outreach, quarterly governance review meetings, a group exemption risk dashboard, and executive reporting.

All plans include unlimited subordinate users, automated task tracking, and U.S.-based support.

Expertise Behind the Technology

Foundation Group has spent more than 30 years focused exclusively on 501(c) tax-exempt compliance and has served more than 50,000 nonprofit organizations. Its team includes IRS-credentialed Enrolled Agents, who hold the highest federal credential available to tax professionals and provide direct consultative support to organizations working through the group exemption transition.

"The deadline itself isn't the real pressure; the calendar and scope of work are," McRay added. "Organizations that start now can spread this work across months. Organizations that wait until the fourth quarter will be compressing the same scope of work into just a few weeks. GroupSync™ is designed to help organizations start early and stay organized the whole way."

GroupSync™ is designed to support organizations well beyond the January 2027 deadline, with ongoing annual questionnaires, roster updates, subordinate change management, and governing document reviews built into the platform for long-term compliance.

Availability

GroupSync™ is available now. Central organizations can request a consultation with a Foundation Group specialist to review their situation and determine which plan best fits their group's size and needs. More information is available at www.501c3.org/group-tax-exemption.

About Foundation Group

Foundation Group is a Nashville-based provider of nonprofit formation, compliance, and support services, and a member of the BryteBridge Group family of companies. For more than 30 years, Foundation Group has helped nonprofit organizations start, maintain, and grow, serving more than 50,000 organizations nationwide.

To interview Greg McRay, please email Kerry Bural at [email protected]

SOURCE Foundation Group