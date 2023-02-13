Foundry Equipment Market Size to Grow by 4.37%, Industrial Machinery Market to be Parent Market -Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The foundry equipment market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,861.21 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be decelerating at a CAGR of 4.37%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 25795.52 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising industrial automation globally, the growth of the construction industry, and advances in heat treatment technology. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Foundry Equipment Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Apex Tool Group LLC, Artisan Foundry, Buhler AG, Crowder Supply Co. LLC, Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd., Freeman Manufacturing and Supply Co., GIBA, Hitachi Ltd., Inductotherm Group, Kelsons Engineers and Fabricators, KueNKEL WAGNER Germany GmbH, Laempe Massner Sinto GmbH, Loramendi S.Coop., Madison Industries, McEnglevan Industrial Furnace Co. Inc., MESH Automation Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Nabertherm GmbH, Norican Group, and Oskar Frech GmbH Co. KG.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (metal casting and metal heat treatment), end-user (automotive, aerospace, machinery, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by Application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the metal casting segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of automation technologies across various industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, shipbuilding, construction, and industrial machinery. In addition, factors such as growing global population, rapid urbanization, and industrialization are fueling the growth of the segment.

What are the key data covered in this foundry equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the foundry equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the foundry equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the foundry equipment market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of foundry equipment market vendors

Foundry Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6861.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.27 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Apex Tool Group LLC, Artisan Foundry, Buhler AG, Crowder Supply Co. LLC, Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd., Freeman Manufacturing and Supply Co., GIBA, Hitachi Ltd., Inductotherm Group, Kelsons Engineers and Fabricators, KueNKEL WAGNER Germany GmbH, Laempe Massner Sinto GmbH, Loramendi S.Coop., Madison Industries, McEnglevan Industrial Furnace Co. Inc., MESH Automation Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Nabertherm GmbH, Norican Group, and Oskar Frech GmbH Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global foundry equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global foundry equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Applications Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Applications Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Metal casting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Metal casting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Metal casting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Metal casting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Metal casting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Metal heat treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Metal heat treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Metal heat treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Metal heat treatment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Metal heat treatment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Machinery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Machinery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Apex Tool Group LLC

Exhibit 116: Apex Tool Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 117: Apex Tool Group LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Apex Tool Group LLC - Key offerings

12.4 Artisan Foundry

Exhibit 119: Artisan Foundry - Overview



Exhibit 120: Artisan Foundry - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Artisan Foundry - Key offerings

12.5 Buhler AG

Exhibit 122: Buhler AG - Overview



Exhibit 123: Buhler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Buhler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Buhler AG - Segment focus

12.6 Crowder Supply Co. LLC

Exhibit 126: Crowder Supply Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 127: Crowder Supply Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Crowder Supply Co. LLC - Key offerings

12.7 Dandong Fuding Engineering Co Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Dandong Fuding Engineering Co Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Dandong Fuding Engineering Co Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Dandong Fuding Engineering Co Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Freeman Co.

Exhibit 132: Freeman Co. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Freeman Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Freeman Co. - Key offerings

12.9 GIBA

Exhibit 135: GIBA - Overview



Exhibit 136: GIBA - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: GIBA - Key offerings

12.10 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Inductotherm Group

Exhibit 143: Inductotherm Group - Overview



Exhibit 144: Inductotherm Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Inductotherm Group - Key offerings

12.12 Kelsons Engineers and Fabricators

Exhibit 146: Kelsons Engineers and Fabricators - Overview



Exhibit 147: Kelsons Engineers and Fabricators - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Kelsons Engineers and Fabricators - Key offerings

12.13 KueNKEL WAGNER Germany GmbH

Exhibit 149: KueNKEL WAGNER Germany GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 150: KueNKEL WAGNER Germany GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: KueNKEL WAGNER Germany GmbH - Key offerings

12.14 Laempe Massner Sinto GmbH

Exhibit 152: Laempe Massner Sinto GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 153: Laempe Massner Sinto GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Laempe Massner Sinto GmbH - Key offerings

12.15 Madison Industries

Exhibit 155: Madison Industries - Overview



Exhibit 156: Madison Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Madison Industries - Key offerings

12.16 McEnglevan Industrial Furnace Co. Inc.

Exhibit 158: McEnglevan Industrial Furnace Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: McEnglevan Industrial Furnace Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: McEnglevan Industrial Furnace Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

Exhibit 161: Morgan Advanced Materials Plc - Overview



Exhibit 162: Morgan Advanced Materials Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Morgan Advanced Materials Plc - Key news



Exhibit 164: Morgan Advanced Materials Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Morgan Advanced Materials Plc - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

