Four Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership Counties Recognized Today Among "America's Best Counties"

News provided by

World Business Chicago

05 Jul, 2023, 15:24 ET

CHICAGO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Business Chicago is proud to announce that four counties within the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership have been recognized as "America's Best Counties" by Site Selection magazine. This national ranking, based on Conway Projects Database's proprietary corporate facility investment data, underscores the region's economic strengths and attractiveness.

Continue Reading
Four Chicagoland Counties Named Among the Best in the Country
Four Chicagoland Counties Named Among the Best in the Country

Cook County secured an impressive second place ranking with 231 projects, while DuPage County closely followed at number nine with 91 projects. Kane County and Will County claimed the 14th and 16th positions, with 52 and 48 projects respectively.

Toni Preckwinkle, President of Cook County, emphasized the county's strong business ecosystem, proclaiming, "We are thrilled to be ranked second in Site Selection magazine's inaugural 'America's Best Counties' ranking. Cook County's diverse industries, skilled workforce, and strategic location make it an ideal destination for businesses looking to thrive and succeed."

Greg Bedalov, President & CEO of Choose DuPage, celebrated DuPage County's recognition, stating, "DuPage County's inclusion as the ninth-best county in the U.S. underscores our commitment to fostering an environment that attracts and supports business investment. We are proud to provide a platform for companies to grow and succeed within our vibrant community."

Representatives from Kane County and Will County similarly echoed their enthusiasm for the rankings, and highlighted the regions' business-friendly policies and collaborative partnerships that contribute to their economic success.

"This recognition by Site Selection magazine emphasizes why Kane County is a prime destination for new businesses and investments. This acknowledgment reinforces our status as a welcoming community that values its workforce, growth, and geographic attributes," said Kane County Board Chair Corinne Pierog.

"Being recognized by Site Selection magazine as one of the best counties in the country validates that the Chicagoland region remains economically strong and competitive," said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. "Our region has much to offer, including a blend of urban and rural sites, diverse talent, affordability, high quality of life, and connectivity. We take great pride in being recognized and will continue leveraging our strengths, in collaboration with the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership, to drive economic growth and prosperity for our community and the region."

Earlier this year, Site Selection magazine named the Chicagoland region the "Top Metro" in the nation for site selection and relocation, for the 10th consecutive year. Today's Site Selection "America's Best Counties" recognition further positions the Chicagoland region as a premier hub for business, offering a wealth of opportunities and resources for business growth and and expansion.

Commenting on today's national acknowledgement, Michael Fassnacht, President & CEO of World Business Chicago, expressed his pride, stating, "The recognition of Cook County, DuPage County, Kane County, and Will County, as 'America's Best Counties' is a testament to our unified approach to economic growth, fueled by the collaborative efforts of our public and private sector partners. It highlights the attractiveness of our region for businesses seeking opportunities where best they can grow and expand, underscoring the incredible assets the Chicago region offers."

About World Business Chicago

World Business Chicago is the city's economic development agency and the driving force behind the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership, driving inclusive economic development in Chicago and the surrounding greater Chicagoland region. By collaborating with public and private sector partners, we develop and implement strategic initiatives that support local businesses, foster innovation, and promote the city and region as a hub for business. With a focus on high-growth sectors, workforce development, and community impact, World Business Chicago plays a vital role in driving equitable and sustainable economic development. Learn more about our initiatives and programs at worldbusinesschicago.

SOURCE World Business Chicago

Also from this source

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson & World Business Chicago announce Today, June 9, "Gen Z VC Day" in the City of Chicago

World Business Chicago Leads Largest-Ever Chicago Venture Summit Gathering of Founders, Fortune 500 Executives, Innovators, & Investors at 2023 Chicago Venture Summit, Future-of-Food

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.