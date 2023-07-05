Four Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership Counties Recognized Today Among "America's Best Counties"

CHICAGO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Business Chicago is proud to announce that four counties within the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership have been recognized as "America's Best Counties" by Site Selection magazine. This national ranking, based on Conway Projects Database's proprietary corporate facility investment data, underscores the region's economic strengths and attractiveness.

Four Chicagoland Counties Named Among the Best in the Country

Cook County secured an impressive second place ranking with 231 projects, while DuPage County closely followed at number nine with 91 projects. Kane County and Will County claimed the 14th and 16th positions, with 52 and 48 projects respectively.

Toni Preckwinkle, President of Cook County, emphasized the county's strong business ecosystem, proclaiming, "We are thrilled to be ranked second in Site Selection magazine's inaugural 'America's Best Counties' ranking. Cook County's diverse industries, skilled workforce, and strategic location make it an ideal destination for businesses looking to thrive and succeed."

Greg Bedalov, President & CEO of Choose DuPage, celebrated DuPage County's recognition, stating, "DuPage County's inclusion as the ninth-best county in the U.S. underscores our commitment to fostering an environment that attracts and supports business investment. We are proud to provide a platform for companies to grow and succeed within our vibrant community."

Representatives from Kane County and Will County similarly echoed their enthusiasm for the rankings, and highlighted the regions' business-friendly policies and collaborative partnerships that contribute to their economic success.

"This recognition by Site Selection magazine emphasizes why Kane County is a prime destination for new businesses and investments. This acknowledgment reinforces our status as a welcoming community that values its workforce, growth, and geographic attributes," said Kane County Board Chair Corinne Pierog.

"Being recognized by Site Selection magazine as one of the best counties in the country validates that the Chicagoland region remains economically strong and competitive," said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. "Our region has much to offer, including a blend of urban and rural sites, diverse talent, affordability, high quality of life, and connectivity. We take great pride in being recognized and will continue leveraging our strengths, in collaboration with the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership, to drive economic growth and prosperity for our community and the region."

Earlier this year, Site Selection magazine named the Chicagoland region the "Top Metro" in the nation for site selection and relocation, for the 10th consecutive year. Today's Site Selection "America's Best Counties" recognition further positions the Chicagoland region as a premier hub for business, offering a wealth of opportunities and resources for business growth and and expansion.

Commenting on today's national acknowledgement, Michael Fassnacht, President & CEO of World Business Chicago, expressed his pride, stating, "The recognition of Cook County, DuPage County, Kane County, and Will County, as 'America's Best Counties' is a testament to our unified approach to economic growth, fueled by the collaborative efforts of our public and private sector partners. It highlights the attractiveness of our region for businesses seeking opportunities where best they can grow and expand, underscoring the incredible assets the Chicago region offers."

