This Halloween, Show Your "Sweet Home Chicago" Pride

Make Every Candy Purchase Count

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Halloween, World Business Chicago (WBC) is encouraging everyone who calls the Chicagoland region home—or holds it close to heart—to make every candy purchase count by choosing and purchasing Chicago-made candies and snacks for this year's trick-or-treating and celebrations.

I bought Chicago-made candy for Halloween. Show your pride. Support local jobs.

From the factory floor to neighborhood storefronts, tens of thousands of Chicago-area workers power the nation's favorite treats — from Tootsie Rolls, Butterfingers, and CRUNCH bars to M&M's, Snickers, Skittles, Lemonheads, Nerds, and Sour Patch Kids, with hometown icons like Garrett Mix and HARIBO Goldbears sweetening the story.

CALL TO ACTION: Buy local candy this Halloween and support Chicagoland.

Whether it's filling trick-or-treat bags, office bowls, or holiday gift baskets, every purchase of a Chicago-made sweet helps protect local jobs, strengthen families, and preserve a legacy of craftsmanship that has defined the city for more than a century.

"When people buy locally made candy, they're doing more than satisfying a sweet tooth — they're helping sustain good jobs, strengthen local supply chains, and keep Chicago's proud manufacturing heritage alive," said David Boulay, President of Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center. "Each purchase is a simple but powerful way to show pride in our city and support the people who make it great."

A Legacy—and a Workforce—Built on Sweet Success

Chicago's love affair with candy began in the kitchens of immigrant entrepreneurs who brought recipes and craftsmanship from Europe — nougat from France, dragées from Italy, and hard candies from England. By the 1940s, their collective ingenuity had transformed Chicago into the Candy Capital of America, producing more than 556 million pounds of candy per year. The city had all the right ingredients for sweet success: a skilled and diverse workforce, a central location perfect for distribution, and a cool climate ideal for candy-making long before refrigeration.

"Chicago became the melting pot of candy," said historian Beth Kimmerle, author of Candy: The Sweet History. "Literally, the copper pot became the melting pot of candy."

Over the decades, many of these companies evolved into world-renowned brands that helped shape Chicago's identity. From the Wrigley Building and its gum empire to the Brach's and Mars factories on the West Side, Chicago's candy makers didn't just create confections — they built communities, careers, and civic pride.

Today, that legacy endures in a new generation of companies — from heritage icons to modern disruptors redefining the future of snacking:

Ferrara Candy Company – Founded in Chicago's Little Italy by Salvatore Ferrara in 1908, the company gave the world Red Hots, Lemonheads, Atomic Fireballs, and now produces Trolli, Nerds, and Laffy Taffy.

Mars (Wrigley) – From Juicy Fruit and Doublemint gum to Snickers, M&M's, and 3 Musketeers, the Wrigley and Mars families turned Chicago into the epicenter of American candy-making innovation. Today, Mars continues to expand that legacy through new ventures like Hotel Chocolat, which is growing its U.S. presence from its Chicago base.

Brach's – Once producing over four million pounds of candy weekly, Brach's revolutionized the industry with its wrapping machines and remains synonymous with Halloween thanks to its beloved Candy Corn.

Curtiss Candy Company – Creator of Baby Ruth and Butterfinger, Curtiss helped invent modern marketing when founder Otto Schnering famously dropped candy bars from airplanes to promote his brand.

Tootsie Roll Industries – The company produces over 64 million Tootsie Rolls daily and is led by Ellen Rubin Gordon, one of the first women to helm a company traded on the NYSE.

Frango Mints – Once a Marshall Field's exclusive, Frangos became a Chicago icon and are now owned by another local favorite, Garrett Popcorn Shops.

Garrett Popcorn Shops – Home of the world-famous Chicago Mix, pairing caramel and cheese corn in perfect harmony.

Mondelēz International – With its global headquarters in Chicago, Mondelēz leads the future of snacking through beloved brands like Oreo, Ritz, Swedish Fish, and Sour Patch Kids.

HARIBO – Creator of the iconic Goldbears and other beloved gummy candies, HARIBO has made its U.S. home in Rosemont, Illinois. From its Chicagoland headquarters, the company continues its century-long tradition of delighting candy lovers.

Feastables – One of America's fastest-growing startups, co-founded by global creator and entrepreneur MrBeast, now proudly headquartered in Chicago.

Together, these companies represent more than a century of innovation, craftsmanship, and community impact. They employ thousands across Chicagoland — from legacy candy makers to next-generation food innovators — reinforcing why the candy economy is so significant here across Chicagoland.

"Chicagoland doesn't just make candy, it makes an impact," said Phil Clement, President & CEO of World Business Chicago. "With global leaders like Mars, Ferrero, and others investing and innovating here, Chicago has long been the heartbeat of America's candy and snack industry. Candy production generates over $1.6 billion in economic impact across our region, supporting jobs, family livelihoods, and community pride. Chicagoland truly equals Candyland."

Innovation and Inclusion Drive Chicago's Food Future

This call to action comes on the heels of World Business Chicago's flagship Chicago Venture Summit: Future of Food, which spotlighted the region's leadership in food innovation, manufacturing, and sustainability. At the Summit, WBC's Research Center released its latest report, Innovation in Chicagoland's Food & Ag Industry, revealing that:

Chicagoland is the #1 food manufacturing hub in the United States, generating $11.8 billion in annual output and employing more than 72,000 people across food and beverage manufacturing. Nearly 40% of firms are located outside Cook County, underscoring the region's far-reaching economic impact. Within that sector, candy production employment is projected to grow by 6% by 2030

The Chicagoland sugar and confections industry ranks #1 among all U.S. metro areas, with a 16% increase in real GDP since 2017, a total contribution of $1.1 billion to the regional economy —a fitting reminder of why we proudly call it Sweet Home Chicago.

World Business Chicago encourages consumers, families, and businesses to choose Chicago-made treats this Halloween and throughout the holiday season — and to share their favorites on social media using #SweetHomeChicago and #ChicagolandCandyland.

