Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club Welcomes Michele Esposito as Executive Chef of Lido Restaurant

SURFSIDE, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club welcomes Michele Esposito as Executive Restaurant Chef of Lido, the hotel's acclaimed Italian dining destination located within the original ballroom of the historic Surf Club.

Michele Esposito, Lido Restaurant Executive Chef

Born and raised in Caserta, a fertile agricultural city just north of Naples in Italy's Campania region, known as the birthplace of Mozzarella di Bufala, Chef Michele Esposito developed a deep connection to food from an early age. Inspired by the cooking of his mother and grandmother, he learned that the most memorable meals are often the simplest - made with finest ingredients, respect for tradition, and a sense of family.

After beginning his culinary career in Italy, Esposito quickly developed his craft in some of the country's most celebrated kitchens. His journey took him through acclaimed Michelin-starred restaurants, including the renowned three-Michelin-starred Villa Crespi on the shores of Lake Orta and the celebrated three-Michelin-starred Ristorante Quattro Passi overlooking the Amalfi Coast, before continuing his career in Monaco. He later fulfilled a lifelong dream of relocating to the United States, where he held executive chef roles in Miami, including at Casa Tua, before joining Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club.

"Joining Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club is an incredible honor," says Esposito. "From the moment I arrived, I was drawn to the hotel's atmosphere, rich history, and the warmth of the people. There is something timeless about the property that resonated with me right away."

For Esposito, the most memorable dishes are often the simplest, such as a classic Pasta al Pomodoro –a reminder that true luxury lies not in complexity, but in allowing a few remarkable ingredients to speak for themselves. At Lido, that philosophy comes to life through dishes such as Spaghetti alla Nerano, Branzino all'Acqua Pazza, Polpo alla Pizzaiola, and Tagliolini al Limone, where every element is thoughtfully used to showcase each ingredient at its fullest.

"My vision for Lido is to bring the timeless traditions of Southern Italian cuisine to the table," says Esposito. "By pairing specialty ingredients from Italy with the best seasonal products from South Florida, we want every dish to feel authentic, welcoming, and true to its roots. From classics like Spaghetti alla Nerano to our seafood dishes, our goal is to honor recipes that have been passed down through generations while allowing exceptional ingredients to shine. Above all, we want every guest to feel welcomed, cared for, and truly at home, because when people truly feel at home, they always look forward to coming back."

To learn more about Lido Restaurant, visit our website. Reservations may be made through OpenTable or by calling (786) 482-2280.

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotel - The Surf Club