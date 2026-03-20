Four-Time World Heavyweight Champion Evander Holyfield Partners with Terra Origin

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra Origin, a leading innovator in clean, performance-driven supplements, proudly announces a new partnership with boxing legend and four-time World Heavyweight Champion Evander Holyfield. As part of the collaboration, Holyfield will promote Terra Origin's full line of premium wellness and performance products, with a special focus on the brand's clean Healthy Creatine Monohydrate.

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Known worldwide for his discipline, resilience, and unwavering commitment to peak performance, Holyfield represents the very values Terra Origin stands for: integrity, strength, and excellence, without compromise.

"Throughout my career, I've always believed that preparation and recovery are just as important as training itself. Supplementing with high-quality creatine has been a key part of maintaining strength and performance. I'm impressed with the commitment to purity and performance that Terra Origin brings to its creatine formula. For athletes and anyone serious about their fitness goals, choosing the right fuel makes all the difference." said Holyfield.

Terra Origin's Healthy Creatine Monohydrate is formulated with purity and performance in mind. Free from unnecessary additives, fillers, and artificial ingredients, it delivers clinically studied creatine monohydrate to support muscle strength, power output, and recovery. Designed for athletes and everyday fitness enthusiasts alike, the product reflects Terra Origin's mission to combine science-backed formulations with uncompromising ingredient standards.

"Evander Holyfield embodies discipline, perseverance, and peak athletic performance," said Vincent Tricarico Executive Vice President at Terra Origin. "His legacy speaks for itself. We're honored to have him endorse our full product line and spotlight our Healthy Creatine Monohydrate as a cornerstone of strength and performance."

This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Terra Origin as the company continues expanding its footprint in the performance nutrition and wellness space. Terra Origin aims to inspire athletes and health-conscious consumers to prioritize clean, effective supplementation as part of a balanced, high-performance lifestyle.

Terra Origin products, including Healthy Creatine Monohydrate, are available at www.TerraOrigin.com, Amazon and select retail partners nationwide.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or additional information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Vincent Tricarico

Executive Vice President

Terra Origin

[email protected]

631-951-4908

SOURCE Terra Origin