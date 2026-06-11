Fourth Avenue Capital Breaks Ground on New Suburban Apartments in Richland, WA

Garden-Style Community to Add 72 Apartment Homes to the South Badger Mountain master-planned community.

SEATTLE, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth Avenue Capital ("FAC") has commenced construction on Badger Heights Apartments, a 72-unit luxury apartment community located within the master-planned South Badger Mountain development in Richland, Washington.

Badger Heights Apartments - Richland, WA

"Richland continues to be one of the most desirable housing markets in the Inland Northwest," said Chris Rossman, Managing Partner of Fourth Avenue Capital. "The Tri-Cities offers a unique combination of economic opportunity, exceptional quality of life, and access to outdoor recreation. We believe Badger Heights will provide residents with an attractive housing option in one of Washington's fastest-growing communities."

Located at 3601 Grapeview Street, Badger Heights is situated within the approximately 1,500-acre South Badger Mountain master-planned community. Residents will enjoy convenient access to parks, trails, schools, future retail and service offerings, and a broad range of recreational amenities, all within a walkable neighborhood setting.

The Tri-Cities metropolitan area remains the fastest-growing region in Washington State and benefits from a diverse and resilient economy supported by energy, healthcare, education, advanced research, and agriculture. Major employers include the Hanford Site, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Kadlec Regional Medical Center, and Washington State University Tri-Cities. The region is widely recognized for its highly educated workforce and strong economic fundamentals.

The community will feature apartment homes ranging from 733 to 1,318 square feet, with a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Residences will include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, under-cabinet lighting, wood-style flooring, oversized windows, walk-in closets in select homes, and additional storage options. Select units will also offer oversized private backyards, while private garages will be available for lease.

Residents will have access to an extensive amenity package centered around a clubhouse featuring social gathering spaces, entertainment areas, private workstations, and coworking facilities. Additional amenities will include a fully equipped fitness center with cardio equipment, free weights, and functional training space overlooking the pool and outdoor lawn area. Outdoor amenities will feature a resort-style pool and spa, barbecue and dining areas, firepit lounges, open green space, and a dedicated dog park.

Badger Heights is designed to deliver a premier rental experience that blends modern apartment living with the comfort, convenience, and sense of community that have made South Badger Mountain one of the Tri-Cities' most sought-after neighborhoods.

About Fourth Avenue Capital

Fourth Avenue Capital is a real estate investment, development, and operating company headquartered in Seattle and Spokane, Washington. The firm focuses on middle-market multifamily housing investments throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Since its inception, Fourth Avenue Capital has acquired more than 2,000 apartment units and beds and has developed a pipeline exceeding 500 units representing more than $150 million in total project costs. The firm's assets under management exceed $550 million.

Fourth Avenue Capital continues to grow through strategic acquisitions and development opportunities, leveraging deep industry relationships, disciplined underwriting, and a commitment to creating long-term value for investors while positively impacting the communities it serves.

For more information, visit www.fourthavecapital.com.

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SOURCE Fourth Avenue Capital