Fox Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer John Nallen to Participate in Upcoming Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2026

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Fox Corporation

Aug 26, 2026, 12:00 ET

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer John Nallen will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2026 on Wednesday, September 9, at approximately 1:45pm (Pacific), 4:45pm (Eastern).

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at investor.foxcorporation.com.

About Fox Corporation
Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, Tubi Media Group, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

SOURCE Fox Corporation

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