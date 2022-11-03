Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market 2023-2027 Along with 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Industry Size & Comparison of 20 Vendors and 11 Countries

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market share is expected to increase by USD 718.07 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 15.56% - according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historic (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segment, and region. The Y-O-Y growth rate of the Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market is estimated at 15.2% as of 2023. Moreover, the market is fragmented. Our analysts have conducted an internal and external analysis of vendors to help companies understand the wider business environment as well as the strength and weaknesses of key market players. Our report also forecasts the Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants & Rivalry ranging between LOW-HIGH during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market 2023-2027

One of the core components of customer landscape is Price Sensitivity – an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Moreover, this report also provides impact of price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to the buyer, and quality is not important ), which are expected to range between LOW-HIGH from 2023-2027.

Our report provides extensive information on the customer landscape of the Fractional Flow Reserve market, involving qualitative and quantitative intelligence.

The Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market Report Also Offers Information on the Criticality of Inputs, R&D, Capex, Technology, Labor, and Brand of 20 Vendors Listed Below –

Abbott Laboratories

Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.

B. Braun SE

Bluesail Medical Co. Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Bracco Spa

CathWorks Inc.

Esaote Spa

General Electric Co.

HeartFlow Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV

Medtronic Plc

Mennen Medical Group

Opsens Inc.

Siemens AG

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparison, and Y-O-Y Growth of Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Segment

The market is segmented by Product (FFR Guidewires and FFR Monitoring Systems) and Application (Single-vessel Diseases and Multi-vessel Diseases).

By Product - The FFR guidewires segment shows a gradual increase in demand during 2023-2027.

Pressure wires offered by the leading vendors can also serve as guidewires.

Pressure wire technology involves a specially fabricated 0.014-inch wire with a distal pressure sensor incorporated into the distal end at the junction of the radiopaque and radiolucent sections. It is the most common FFR technology used by clinical practices.

Increasing Prevalence of CVDs is Notably Driving the Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market Growth

The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), such as unstable angina, stable angina, and sudden cardiac deaths, is rising across the world. Approximately 17.9 million deaths annually across the world are caused by CVDs. In the US, 300,000 to 500,000 new cases of stable angina occur every year, and nearly a million patients hospitalized in the US have a primary diagnosis of unstable angina. The risk factors associated with CADs, including smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity, are rising. This will increase the demand for FFR procedures, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Chart & Data Table on Historic Market Size (2017-2021), Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of 11 Countries of Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Industry

The market is segmented by Geography into North America (The US and Canada ), Europe (The UK, Germany , France , and Rest of Europe ), Asia ( China and India ), and ROW ( Argentina , Australia , and Rest of the World).

North America is projected to account for 46% of market growth by 2027. Key vendors such as Abbott, Boston Scientific, and Koninklijke Philips generate high revenues from North America. The US is the largest revenue contributor to the market in the region owing to the high prevalence of CADs, awareness about advanced FFR products, and the increased number of FFR procedures.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a decline in the demand for FFR devices in North America in 2020. Hospitals and medical staff prioritized the treatment of COVID-19 patients over other patients. However, the US started vaccination drives in late 2020, which led to a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, which reduced the pressure on the healthcare system. From 2021, economic activities resumed in the region owing to investments by governments in developing healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the high prevalence of CADs and a rise in the number of FFR procedures performed are expected to increase the sales of FFR devices. Hence, the market in North America is expected to grow moderately during the forecast period.

Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 718.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., B. Braun SE, BIOTRONIK SE & Co KG, Bluesail Medical Co. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corp., Bracco Spa, CathWorks Inc., Esaote Spa, General Electric Co., HeartFlow Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV, Medtronic Plc, Mennen Medical Group, Opsens Inc., and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

