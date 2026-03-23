Fragmented Cloud Strategies Increase Cost and Governance Risk, Warns Info-Tech Research Group

Many organizations are expanding their cloud environments without a clear decision-making framework, which often leads to inconsistent deployments, rising costs, and governance gaps. Recent findings from Info-Tech Research Group show how disconnected approaches to workload placement, access control, and cost management are limiting cloud performance. The firm's Empower Your Business With a Proven Cloud Strategy blueprint provides IT leaders with a structured approach to improve execution and align cloud decisions with business priorities.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 23, 2026 /CNW/ - As cloud environments scale, many organizations are finding it increasingly difficult to maintain consistency across deployments, governance, and cost management. New insights from Info-Tech Research Group suggest that without a clearly defined strategy, these challenges compound over time, limiting the full business value of cloud investments.

Info-Tech Research Group’s Framework for Building a Business-Aligned Cloud Strategy (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

In response to these challenges, the global IT research and advisory firm has published Empower Your Business With a Proven Cloud Strategy. This blueprint provides CIOs and IT leaders with a framework to define a cloud vision, align capabilities with organizational priorities, and implement governance practices that ensure cloud investments deliver sustainable value.

"Most cloud strategies fail because decisions are made in isolation rather than against a consistent framework," says John Donovan, a principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "When organizations standardize how workloads, governance, and cost decisions are made, they can move beyond infrastructure modernization and use cloud to drive measurable business outcomes."

Info-Tech's Framework for Building a Business-Aligned Cloud Strategy

In its Empower Your Business With a Proven Cloud Strategy blueprint, Info-Tech outlines a four-step framework to help organizations move from fragmented cloud adoption to a cohesive and value-driven strategy. The resource highlights key focus areas that enable IT leaders to define, implement, and govern cloud initiatives more effectively:

Understand the Cloud

CIOs and IT leaders first establish cloud drivers, define success indicators, and develop guiding principles that align cloud adoption with business priorities and long-term objectives. This includes defining a clear vision and identifying the patterns and antipatterns that will guide consistent decision-making across the organization.



Assess Workloads

IT architects and application teams identify and evaluate workloads to determine their suitability for cloud environments, using structured assessment tools to guide migration and modernization decisions. This enables organizations to select the most appropriate migration paths based on cost, performance, and scalability requirements.



Identify and Mitigate Risk

Security and governance stakeholders identify operational, compliance, and architectural risks and develop mitigation strategies that translate into actionable initiatives. This helps reduce risk exposure, strengthen oversight, and prevent common failure points associated with inconsistent cloud adoption.



Bridge the Gap and Create a Strategy

IT leaders and cloud program owners translate insights into a clear cloud strategy and implementation roadmap by establishing decision frameworks, defining service and delivery models, and formalizing a cloud vision statement. This ensures cloud execution remains consistent, scalable, and aligned with evolving business needs.

By following Info-Tech's structured approach, organizations can move beyond ad hoc cloud adoption and establish a disciplined strategy that supports long-term growth and innovation. The firm's blueprint also emphasizes the importance of treating cloud as an evolving capability, supported by continuous governance, standardized decision-making, and ongoing alignment with changing business needs.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including John Donovan, and access to the complete Empower Your Business With a Proven Cloud Strategy blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group