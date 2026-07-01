FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA WINERY LAUNCHES FIFTH ANNUAL "PERFECT YOUR PIZZA" CONTEST WITH HOME PIZZA OVEN & CINEMA EXPERIENCE GRAND PRIZE

GEYSERVILLE, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Francis Ford Coppola Winery, the iconic Sonoma County estate behind the award-winning "Diamond Collection" wine brand, launched the fifth installment of its annual "Perfect Your Pizza" competition, a nationwide search for America's best pizza recipe and wine pairing. This summer, fans across the country are invited to submit an original pizza recipe and Coppola wine pairing for the chance to win a "Sip & Slice" Grand Prize package – an ultimate wine, pizza and film lover's home upgrade - or $10,000 cash. In addition to the recipe contest, a companion online sweepstakes will award $15,000 in prizes for a total "Perfect Your Pizza" prize pool of $25,000.

Francis Ford Coppola Winery 2026 PYP Image

The contest entry period launches today at www.francisfordcoppolawinery.com/perfect-your-pizza/, where contestants can submit their original pizza recipe, Coppola wine pairing and the story behind their creation. One lucky grand prize winner will take home $10,000 cash or the "Sip & Slice" Package, designed to transform the winner's home into the ultimate pizza-wine-and-movie destination, complete with a premium outdoor pizza oven, luxury wine fridge, elegant wine glasses, movie projector, Coppola film collection, a $5,000 installation package and a virtual pizza-making class with master pizzaiolo Dan Richer. The "Sip & Slice" Grand Prize brings Coppola's cinematic heritage to life, turning at-home pizza and wine nights into a director-worthy experience with curated elements inspired by founder Francis Ford Coppola's legacy in film and wine hospitality.1

Fans can also enter the online sweepstakes between July 1 and September 30 for a chance to win a share of $15,000 in prizes—and join the fun all summer long by posting on Instagram or Facebook with #PerfectYourPizza.

Now in its fifth year, Francis Ford Coppola Winery's "Perfect Your Pizza" has become a beloved annual tradition, rooted in the brand's long-standing passion for bringing together great wine and great pizza. Each year, passionate home cooks and pizza lovers across the country submit their best original pizza recipes and Coppola wine pairings, celebrating the creativity behind the perfect match. The contest runs July 1 through September 30, 2026, with the winning recipe announced on the brand's socials (@coppolawine) in October 2026.

Returning as head judge and program spokesperson is Dan Richer, master pizzaiolo, six-time James Beard Award™ nominee, and New York Times-bestselling author of The Joy of Pizza: Everything You Need to Know. As chef and owner of Razza in Jersey City - the only pizza restaurant in the U.S. to receive three stars from The New York Times - Richer brings unrivaled authority to the judging table. His expertise is complemented by Francis Ford Coppola Winery's in-house culinary and winemaking talent that gives the program its soul: Executive Chef Tim Bodell, whose philosophy shapes the winery's food inspiration, and winemaker Andrea Card, whose Coppola wines form the backbone behind each pairing contestants are challenged to create.

"At Coppola, pizza isn't just a menu item—it's a reflection of how we bring people together around wine," said Gabriela Becker, Vice President of Marketing for Francis Ford Coppola Winery. "As we enter year five of 'Perfect Your Pizza,' we're proud to keep leaning into that culinary heritage. With Dan returning to lead the judging, more experiential prizes and our continued partnership with Slice Out Hunger, this contest reflects what we value most. It's about celebrating great wine worth gathering over, championing artisanal pizza, and giving back to our communities in a way that truly connects us."

Submissions for the "Perfect Your Pizza" recipe contest are open July 1 – September 30, 2026. Contestants may enter by visiting www.francisfordcoppolawinery.com/perfect-your-pizza/ and providing their original recipe, a Coppola Diamond Collection wine pairing, and the story behind their creation. For complete rules, visit www.francisfordcoppolawinery.com/perfect-your-pizza/.

From pairing inspiration to contest highlights, wine and pizza lovers can follow @coppolawine all summer on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for a taste of what makes the perfect slice and sip.

About Francis Ford Coppola Winery

Rooted in Sonoma County, California, Francis Ford Coppola Winery is known for its superior level of quality and integrity. Francis Ford Coppola Winery offers award-winning wines crafted from premiere appellations across California at its Certified California Sustainable winery in Geyserville, Sonoma County. The globally recognized Coppola portfolio includes Diamond Collection, the U.S.'s fifth-largest super-premium wine brand, as well as Sofia sparkling cuvées and Francis Coppola Reserve wines. The estate offers unique tasting experiences and seasonal events, culinary delights from Rustic restaurant, two swimming pools and a vast collection of cinematic memorabilia. Francis Ford Coppola Winery is a proud part of Delicato Family Wines, a family-owned winery based in Napa Valley, California founded in 1924.

About Dan Richer

Legendary pizza master Dan Richer is the chef and owner of Jersey City's Razza, the only pizza restaurant in the U.S. that The New York Times has awarded three stars. A six-time James Beard Award™ nominee, Richer is the author of the bestselling cookbook, The Joy of Pizza—Everything You Need to Know, and serves as Chief Judge in Francis Ford Coppola Winery's "Perfect Your Pizza" contest. In 2023, Richer was named Pizza Maker of the Year by Italy's 50TopPizza, a global authority on the world's most accomplished artisan pizzaiolos and their restaurants.

About Slice Out Hunger

Slice Out Hunger has raised over $2 million to fund hunger relief efforts across the U.S. The organization is powered by the country's collective love for pizza and the relationships they've developed with the pizza industry and pizza lovers. With a list of over 700 Pizza Partners across the country, Slice Out Hunger is able to quickly mobilize campaigns and events serving communities in need through the power of pizza. Between July 1 and September 30, Slice Out Hunger's summer initiative, Summer Slice-a-thon, invites home pizza makers to host backyard parties or pop-ups and encourage guest donations. One hundred percent of funds raised go directly toward purchasing pizza for hunger relief organizations, including shelters and soup kitchens.

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1 Total value of Grand Prize shall not exceed $10,000

SOURCE Francis Ford Coppola Winery