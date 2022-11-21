FREE Dental Education with Grace Rizza "5 Reasons Your Implant Marketing Isn't Working" Tuesday, November 29th, 6-7 p.m. EST

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Rizza, dental marketing expert and founder of Identity Dental Marketing, will share her secrets to dental implant marketing in a live virtual event, "5 Reasons Your Dental Implant Marketing Isn't Working", on November 29th, 2022, from 6-7 p.m. EST. This is a FREE educational event focused on strategic marketing solutions for dental implants. Grace Rizza is an expert in the field of dental marketing and has developed successful dental implant marketing strategies that have tripled the profitability of dental professionals. Identity Dental Marketing offers a variety of services, including custom website design, SEO , Google Ads optimization, branding, social media marketing, and more.

"As a dental marketing expert, it is my responsibility to advise dental professionals to help them avoid costly mistakes with their marketing strategies", says Grace Rizza. "It is essential for dental professionals to be transparent about their dental implant marketing and to understand what will provide the greatest return on investment."

Grace Rizza has guided the growth of over 1,500 successful dental practices throughout her career. In 2009, she founded Identity Dental Marketing to provide ethical and effective marketing solutions for dentists. Identity Dental Marketing is the only company that sets realistic expectations for marketing programs based on the client's area, niche, and individual circumstances. They have no long-term contracts and a proven track record in dentistry for over 13 years.

"It is my goal to provide dental professionals, including prosthodontists, general dentists, oral surgeons, periodontists and anyone involved in dental implant marketing, with a better understanding of how dental implant marketing works," shares Grace Rizza. "My educational event, 5 Reasons Your Dental Implant Marketing Isn't Working, will enable them to learn proven marketing strategies that deliver REAL results."

This virtual event, hosted by Grace Rizza, will provide dental professionals with an opportunity to learn some of the best secrets to creating effective dental implant marketing campaigns. Her expertise in all aspects of dental marketing has enabled her to gain valuable insight into marketing for dental implants. She provides complimentary marketing planning sessions for dental professionals to help them develop a strategic marketing plan based on their individual needs. Identity Dental Marketing offers services such as custom website design, SEO, Google Ads optimization, social media marketing, and more. To schedule your complimentary marketing planning session, identitydental.com/grace .

