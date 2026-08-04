Free Root Beer Floats Return to A&W® Restaurants on National Root Beer Float Day, Raising Funds for America's Veterans

Following a record $175,000 raised for DAV in 2025, the iconic restaurant chain continues its support for America's veterans through guest donations and limited-edition collector's mug sales

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A&W® Restaurants, America's oldest franchised restaurant chain known for its signature Root Beer and All-American menu, is proud to continue its longstanding tradition of celebrating National Root Beer Float Day, a holiday the brand has made synonymous with its name, while supporting DAV (Disabled American Veterans), a nonprofit that empowers veterans and their families by providing critical resources and services.

A&W Restaurants celebrates National Root Beer Float Day on August 6 with a free small Root Beer Float from 2-8 p.m. at participating locations, while supporting DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and its mission to keep promises to America's veterans. Valid August 6, 2026, while supplies last. A&W Root Beer Floats bring a classic touch of nostalgia to every National Root Beer Float Day celebration.

On National Root Beer Float Day on Thursday, August 6, A&W Restaurants is once again bringing sweet smiles and heartfelt gratitude to guests. From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time, guests can visit participating A&W locations to enjoy a free small Root Beer Float, made fresh with A&W's signature Root Beer and rich, creamy vanilla soft serve. No purchase is necessary, and guests of all ages are welcome to join in on the fun.

While the floats are on the house, customers are encouraged to make a voluntary donation to A&W's partner, DAV, or purchase a commemorative, limited-edition Collector's Mug. One hundred percent of mug proceeds will benefit DAV, a nonprofit that assists more than 1 million veterans and their families each year through a range of no-cost services.

"National Root Beer Float Day is one of our favorite days of the year because it brings people together over a free treat while supporting those who have served our country," said Betsy Schmandt, CEO and President of A&W Restaurants. "For more than a decade, our guests and franchise partners have helped A&W raise more than $1 million in support of American veterans and their families, and this year, we're aiming to make an even greater impact."

From June 29 through August 6, A&W fans can support DAV with voluntary donations or by purchasing a limited-edition 2026 A&W Collector's Root Beer Mug for $10 at participating locations, while supplies last. This year's mug offers A&W fans another meaningful way to celebrate National Root Beer Float Day, raise a mug and support those who have served.

Since launching its annual National Root Beer Float Day celebrations in 2013, A&W Restaurants and its guests have proudly raised more than $1 million to support American veterans and their families. In 2025, A&W guests raised a record $175,000 for DAV, exceeding the brand's $150,000 goal and marking its largest donation to DAV to date. This annual tradition reflects A&W's enduring belief in honoring those who have served, a commitment that dates back more than a century.

To find a participating A&W location near you and learn more about National Root Beer Float Day and how you can support America's veterans, visit www.rootbeerfloatday.com or follow A&W on social media at @awrestaurants.

High-res images and mug artwork assets are available for download HERE.

About A&W Restaurants

Founded in 1919, A&W is America's oldest franchised restaurant chain and one of the world's most beloved quick-service brands. A&W is known for its high-quality All American Food® favorites and signature Root Beer, which is made fresh in each restaurant with real cane sugar, water and a proprietary blend of herbs, bark, spices and berries, then served in a frosty glass mug. The brand has more than 900 locations across 35 U.S. states and Asia, including more than 600 single-brand restaurants and 230 locations co-branded with KFC or Long John Silver's. For more information about A&W Restaurants, visit awrestaurants.com . To explore franchise opportunities, visit awfranchising.com .

About DAV

DAV is dedicated to ensuring our promise is kept to America's veterans. DAV does this by helping veterans and their families access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, offering programs and services to empower them, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. A nonprofit organization with nearly 1 million members, DAV was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at dav.org.

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SOURCE A&W Restaurants