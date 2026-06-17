Freecash Makes Its Comeback on the iOS App Store, Rewarding Over 80 Million Users and Counting

BERLIN, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Almedia, the Berlin-founded advertising technology company and the third fastest-growing company in Europe according to the Financial Times, today confirmed that its flagship app Freecash has been reinstated on the Apple App Store.

Freecash is now fully available across both the Apple App Store and Google Play, following the app's earlier reinstatement on Google Play on May 7, 2026. New users can download the app on iOS immediately.

Almedia's Freecash returns to the iOS App Store

Freecash has over 80 million users worldwide and has paid out more than $300 million in rewards to date. The iOS app reached the No. 2 position in the US App Store charts in early 2026 and grew by 19 million new users before its temporary removal in April.

Moritz Holländer, Founder and CEO of Almedia:

"We are happy to confirm that the Freecash app is fully back on both the App Store and Google Play.

We know this period has been frustrating for our users and partners, and we are grateful for their patience and support.

Almedia is now fully focused on building the future of mobile advertising and continuing to lead the growth and success of the rewarded UA sector."

As part of that commitment, Almedia will host the inaugural Almedia Summit in Berlin on July 2-3, bringing together leading mobile game publishers, advertising platforms, and UA teams to shape the future of rewarded user acquisition.

About Almedia GmbH

Berlin-based Almedia is engineering the future of user acquisition with data-driven rewards and recommendations. Its flagship platform, Freecash, has a community of over 80 million users engaging with games, apps, and surveys. Recognised by the Financial Times' FT1000 as the fastest-growing advertising company in Europe, Almedia works collaboratively to create custom rewarded campaigns which deliver measurable returns for the world's leading mobile game publishers and brands. Almedia operates from offices in Berlin, London, New York, Seoul, Beijing, Tokyo, and Yerevan with over 160 employees worldwide.

Media Contact

James Law

PR Manager, Almedia GmbH

+49 015792520595

[email protected]

SOURCE Almedia GmbH