Freedom Factory launches the world's first hardware wallet that solves the quantum computing threat

Freedom Factory delivers digital sovereignty for crypto users worldwide. Fully open source, the $179 PQ1 to be shipped in Q4 2026.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Factory today unveiled the PQ1, a state-of-the-art, post quantum hardware wallet that cannot be cracked by quantum computers and delivers digital sovereignty to every ethereum and EVM user on the planet.

The exponential increase in quantum computing is rising faster than anyone predicted, and every ECDSA wallet securing crypto today will be hackable in a few years time. The PQ1 is the answer: It empowers users to secure and transact their assets with quantum-proof signatures today, without waiting for ethereum to upgrade.

The PQ1 - the first fully quantum proof hardware wallet

The first post-quantum crypto wallet of its kind, the PQ1 reimagines self-custody from the silicon up. Equipped with the latest SPHINCS+C10 hashing algorithm inside an ERC-4337 smart account, the PQ1 enables users to easily sign quantum-safe transactions on Ethereum, while providing best-in-class security from dual secure enclaves, and the latest clear signing technology.

Pre-orders for the PQ1 are available now at freedomfactory.io. Devices will begin shipping worldwide in Q4 2026.

"Post-Quantum signing has arrived"

"Every crypto wallet on the planet needs a quantum upgrade, not just Ethereum", says Markus Haas, co-creator of the PQ1 and CEO of Freedom Factory. "No protocol upgrade can protect your assets as long as wallets still rely on ECDSA signatures that quantum computers will break. The PQ1 provides the first safe-haven for this looming threat."

About the PQ1

The PQ1 finally connects the dots of post-quantum signatures, local transaction decoding, and open source hardware, into a device that's lightyears ahead of anything else on the market, even existing wallets who falsely claim "quantum-readiness". Designed for the threats of tomorrow, the PQ1 is loaded with innovative features that provides crypto users with a competitive advantage that allows them to execute their objectives confidently and securely.

Key features include:

Onchain SPHINCS+C10 hash-based signatures , surfaced through ERC-4337 Smart Accounts - no protocol upgrade required.





, surfaced through ERC-4337 Smart Accounts - no protocol upgrade required. Integrated local transaction decoding , making almost every transaction human readable, ending blind signing attacks.





, making almost every transaction human readable, ending blind signing attacks. Dual independent secure elements, securing your split private key on two separate uncompromised pieces of silicon.





securing your split private key on two separate uncompromised pieces of silicon. Fully open source firmware and hardware schematics, so every line and layer can be audited.

About Freedom Factory

Founded in 2021, Freedom Factory is the company behind the PQ1, the dGEN1, and ethOS. With a mission to give sovereignty and freedom through technology to everyone, Freedom Factory's work has garnered support from organizations like NounsDAO and the Optimism Foundation, as well as investment from industry leaders Balaji Srinivasan and Vitalik Buterin.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Freedom Factory

(726) 842-5475

[email protected]

SOURCE Freedom Factory