Freight Hero Lands $5M to Prove Freight Brokerage Needs Fewer Tools, More Outcomes

Betting on AI services over software, Freight Hero executes brokers' back-office work with AI Agents, backed by human Heroes

DURHAM, N.C., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freight Hero, an AI company that fully manages freight brokers' back-office operations, has closed a $5 million seed round. The round was led by Field Ventures, with Flybridge Capital, Tip Top VC and Front Porch Venture Partners joining in.

Freight brokerage is a $19 billion industry bleeding margins. The Great Freight Recession, overcapacity, soft spot rates, and climbing insurance, labor and tech costs turned a slow decline into a real threat. Technology was supposed to be the fix. In fact, 41% of brokers already use some form of AI or automation, per Truckstop.com. So far, it hasn't worked.

"Everyone in this industry is selling AI as a technology product, and that's the mistake," said André Luis Martins Filho, founder and CEO of Freight Hero. "When you sell broker software and promise results, you're handing them the responsibility to make it work. ROI depends on implementation, adoption and change management, which are hard to get right. We do the opposite. Brokers pay a flat fee per load, and we run it end-to-end as an extension of their team. If it doesn't run efficiently, that's on us."

Freight brokerage runs on exceptions, and Freight Hero was built around that reality. The company owns the full lifecycle of each load, from rate confirmation through proof of delivery, inside the systems brokers already use. AI agents handle more than 90% of customer load touches, while a trained team of operators, the Heroes, steps in whenever a situation calls for judgment, like an upset driver demanding a human call or a data discrepancy that needs untangling.

Selling outcomes instead of software is one of the most-watched shifts in venture capital right now. Sequoia's thesis, Services: The New Software, argues the next generation of defining companies will sell finished work, not tools, a view Y Combinator and others share. VCs such as Field have been calling the model Service-as-a-Software or AI Native Services. This is perfect for industries like Freight brokerage: operationally brutal, relationship-driven and run by people whose job is moving freight, not managing technology.



"Traditional industries like freight brokerage don't have large software budgets, but instead have enormous labor budgets," said Jillian Williams, Partner at Field Ventures. "AI alone struggles to properly serve these markets because of the operational complexity. Freight Hero reduces that friction by focusing on outcomes, doing the work for the customer rather than giving them a tool. We believe this model defines this next era of innovation, and Andre is exactly the kind of domain expert we need to build it."

By the end of July, Freight Hero will have managed more than 50,000 loads and handled millions of carrier communications. Customers have turned fixed labor costs into variable ones, lifted service quality, and are tracking toward 100%+ ROI. Ally Logistics, a fast-growing Michigan brokerage that holds vendors to a hard line, brought Freight Hero in early to automate track-and-trace.

"Track and trace is one of the areas in brokerage operations with the most human touches and manual interventions," said Dan Manshaem, CEO of Ally Logistics. "It's very hard to automate due to the depth of nuance that exists in the process. Freight Hero's team has consistently been willing to build that depth into their system. The results speak for themselves: they're now fielding the vast majority of all touches on our loads post rate confirmation. We've grown our revenue by 82.4% year-over-year without meaningfully increasing operations headcount. Freight Hero was certainly one of the enablers of that."

With the new funding, Freight Hero will expand its go-to-market efforts, grow its engineering and operations teams and deepen its service into adjacent functions, increasing Freight Hero's scope towards billing, accounting and carrier sales.

"Freight brokerage was built on trust, on carriers and brokers who knew they could count on each other," said Ted Alling, co-founder of Dynamo Ventures, former CEO of Access America Transport and an early Freight Hero investor. "Two decades of paperwork and tracking buried that trust. Logistics is full of businesses too relational to fully automate, too heavy to run without help. Freight Hero is the first company to nail that balance. I believe the model holds up across the whole industry, not just brokerage."

Freight Hero has raised more than $6 million in funding to date. To learn more about how the company helps freight brokers automate their back offices, visit freighthero.ai.

About Freight Hero

Freight Hero fully manages the back-office operations of freight brokerages, combining AI automation with a dedicated team of human operators to guarantee operational outcomes rather than sell software. Founded by André Luis Martins Filho, Freight Hero serves mid-market freight brokerages and is backed by Field Ventures, Flybridge Capital, Dynamo Ventures, the AI Fund and other investors.

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Ryan Hecker

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SOURCE Freight Hero