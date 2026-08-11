Frida Launches Personal Care for Kids, Bringing Its Problem-Solving Innovation to an Overlooked Stage of Growing Up

New 32-product collection, developed with dermatologists and dentists, rethinks body, hair and oral care for kids ages 6–11 with age-appropriate formulas and kid-first design that helps them take care of themselves

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frida, the brand known for reinventing categories by solving the real problems parents face, today announced Frida Kids Personal Care, a new collection of thirty-two body, hair and oral care products designed specifically for kids ages 6–11.

Frida Kids Personal Care collection

For more than a decade, Frida has built products around the parts of parenting that traditional categories have overlooked—from baby care and postpartum recovery to fertility. Now, the brand is applying that same problem-solving approach to a new stage of growing up: the years when kids are learning to take care of themselves.

Kids ages 6–11 sit in a largely overlooked middle ground in personal care. They've outgrown baby products, but most products and routines designed for older consumers don't reflect their needs yet. At the same time, brushing, washing, showering, deodorant and hair care are becoming their responsibility for the first time.

Frida saw an opportunity to rethink not just what's inside the bottle, but how kids actually use it.

Hirschhorn worked alongside dermatologists and dentists to develop the collection, combining their expertise in age-appropriate formulas with her distinct approach to thoughtful, kid-first design—all held to Frida's Youth Skin Standard. Easy-grip handles, controlled dispensing, kid-sized pumps and built-in cues help remove friction from everyday routines and give kids clearer ways to know they're doing them right.

The result is Frida's approach to Do It Yourself Care™: personal care designed around developing bodies, smaller hands and growing independence—helping kids take more ownership of everyday hygiene while giving parents one less thing to manage.

The need is increasingly clear. While kids are still mastering the basics of personal care, they're growing up in a culture exposing them earlier to sophisticated skincare routines, beauty trends and multi-step "Get Ready With Me" rituals. Frida is taking the opposite approach: start with the fundamentals, make them work better and design them specifically for kids.

Frida's commissioned "State of Nagging" survey underscores the tension at home: 60% of parents say hygiene is one of their biggest daily parenting battles, while more than half admit they've bribed their child just to complete a basic hygiene task.

"Independence in hygiene and self-care is a milestone for kids, but it's also a milestone for parents. Frida Kids was built to help children take ownership of the basics while giving parents the confidence to step back and let them do it themselves," said Chelsea Hirschhorn, Founder & CEO of Frida. "The culture is pushing kids toward aspirational skincare before they've built the habits that matter most. We saw an opportunity to make hygiene, grooming, and self-care feel engaging, age-appropriate, and empowering first."

The collection includes products across body, hair and oral care, ranging from $6.99 to $19.99, including:

Body Care

Whipped Body Wash that transforms into fluffy, shapeable foam

that transforms into fluffy, shapeable foam 3-in-1 Everywhere Wash for hair, face and body

for hair, face and body 2-in-1 Nail Clipper + Picker with a safety spyhole and clipping collector

with a safety spyhole and clipping collector Aluminum-Free No B.O. Deodorant in kid-friendly scents

Hair Care

pH-Balanced Shampoo + Condish for straight and curly hair

for straight and curly hair Leave-In Condish + Detangling Mist with continuous spray

with continuous spray Hair Brush with bendy bristles designed to loosen knots

with bendy bristles designed to loosen knots Detangling Brush designed to enhance natural curl pattern

Oral Care

Electric Toothbrush with Prove-It Light™ , giving kids—and parents—a clear signal that brushing got done

, giving kids—and parents—a clear signal that brushing got done Electric Flosser with GumBumper™ , designed for safer flossing, with ortho-friendly floss heads for braces

, designed for safer flossing, with ortho-friendly floss heads for braces Fluoride Toothpaste with a pump that dispenses the right pea-sized amount

Frida Kids Personal Care is available beginning August 11, 2026 at Walmart, Amazon and Frida.com.

About Frida

Parenting isn't picture-perfect. It's messy, hilarious, exhausting and life-changing—sometimes all before noon. That's where Frida comes in. Founded in 2014 by CEO and mom of four Chelsea Hirschhorn, Frida creates innovative products that address the raw realities of parenthood.

The company first gained recognition with its flagship NoseFrida Snotsucker—the #1 pediatrician-recommended nasal aspirator—and has since built a portfolio of more than 200 products spanning baby, postpartum, fertility and personal care. Today, Frida is the #1 Postpartum Brand*, applying its problem-solving approach across more stages of parenthood and more of the everyday problems families face. Frida products are available in more than 50 countries and across major retailers throughout the U.S.

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SOURCE Frida