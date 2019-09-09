Friends of Yemin Orde's Tikkun Ha'Lev Award to Honor Seth Merrin and Anne Heyman z"l for Global Philanthropic Work

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Friends of Yemin Orde will honor Seth Merrin, Founder and CEO of Liquidnet, and Anne Heyman z"l, with its Tikkun Ha'Lev Award at its annual gala, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at The Pierre New York. Gala Co-Chairs are Anny Dobrejcer and Rabbi Michael Paley and Sarah and David Schwarz. CNN news anchor and host, Kate Bolduan, will serve as emcee for the gala. The evening event features a special tribute by Chaim Peri, Founder, Village Way Educational Initiatives, a recipient of the 2018 Tikkun Ha'Lev Award and a close friend of Merrin and his wife.

When Seth and his wife, Anne Heyman, learned about Rwanda's orphan crisis following the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda, Anne was inspired by Yemin Orde's Village Way model to create the Agahozo-Shalom Youth Village in Rwanda. Within three years, she had gathered support from Rwandans, Americans, and Israelis, and built the Village. In 2008, Agahozo-Shalom Youth Village welcomed its first class of genocide orphans, giving 128 young men and women the first intact families they had ever known. Seth remains engaged in philanthropic work globally in areas that include African social and economic development. Yemin Orde graduate Shimon Solomon, who served as education director at the Village in Rwanda as well as a Member of Israel's Knesset (its Parliament) will also share remarks.

Funds raised at the gala will support the programs and activities for Israel's at-risk youth at Yemin Orde Youth Village and in partner communities with Village Way Educational Initiatives. 10% of net proceeds will support Agahozo-Shalom Youth Village in honor of Anne, Seth and the Heyman-Merrin family.

Visit yeminorde.org/gala2019 to register, become a sponsor or make a donation in honor of the Heyman-Merrin family, email gala2019@yeminorde.org or call 202-237-0286.

SOURCE Friends of Yemin Orde

