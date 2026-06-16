From 0 to 60: How CE Transformed the HVAC Buying Experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jun 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Enterprise (CE), now generates more than 60% of its revenue through digital channels, a milestone reached twelve years after the HVAC distributor decided its contractors deserved the same buying experience as consumer e-commerce shoppers.

CE recognized early that consumer e-commerce was reshaping how B2B customers expected to buy and chose to lead in HVAC distribution, not follow.

How the Journey Began: Recognizing the Need for Change

CE's transformation began with an observation: consumer e-commerce had reset what contractors expected from a buying experience. Contractors wanted what they had when they bought everything else—24/7 365 days out of the year, instant access on their phone, with full visibility into price and stock.

As an example, when Amazon offered Prime 2-hour delivery, we too partnered with a carrier and launched our own version, Delivery Express, same-day delivery to a job site, selected during checkout.

Rather than view this as an IT or e-commerce department initiative, CE's leadership team treated digital transformation as a top-down company-wide effort from day one.

Strategy: People, Technology, and Process

CE's approach centered on three fundamental pillars of change: People, Technology, and Process.

People: The company identified and developed people who knew CE's products, operations, and customers to lead the effort. Rather than seeking e-commerce platform experts, CE selected a system solutions provider who had the technical skills to build it, and prioritized people who understood the business. A customer service group was formed, dedicated to the e-commerce channel to ensure six-second responses to live chat requests and efficient sourcing of backorders.

Technology: CE built its technology foundation starting with a Product Information Management (PIM) platform for organizing product data and an e-commerce platform that we could tailor to HVAC distribution. AI tools now sharpen site search and surface product and inventory information faster.

Process: E-commerce requirements streamlined CE's internal processes across registration, inventory management, and order fulfillment, reducing manual steps and increasing operational efficiency.

CE's digital transformation reflects a broader organizational commitment: to serve customers not just with products, but with solutions, convenience, and expertise.

Building for the Customer: Launch Strategy

Intentionally designed for customer convenience and an intuitive experience, CE's e-commerce platform offers 24/7 access and features in English, Spanish and French. It provides up-to-the-minute details on product availability, customer-specific pricing, order history, and much more, whether accessing it from a desktop or mobile phone. CE launched with a pilot program to gather feedback, and customers embraced the platform immediately where adoption happened naturally.

Customer input drove us to build HVAC specific features such as commercial, ductless, residential AHRI matched equipment, listed with all necessary accessories to complete an installation. Quick lookup of equipment parts with visibility to superseded and substitutes were added to drive efficiency. Same-day 2-hour delivery of equipment, parts and supplies to a jobsite can be scheduled right at Checkout.

The Future: AI and Beyond

CE strategically uses AI to enhance every aspect of the e-commerce experience. From AI algorithms that refine product searches to deliver more relevant results, to intelligent live chat that answers common questions instantly, and hands off to human experts for complex issues.

"Reaching 60% of our revenue through digital channels is an achievement we share with our customers," said Vincent Mugavero, SVP of Digital and Enterprise Services. "This is a reflection of their trust in us to evolve, innovate, and continue delivering the value they depend on."

About CE

CE, a Watsco company, is a premier distributor of industry-leading HVAC and Refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment, parts and supplies in North America, with a network of 200 locations throughout 28 states, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, Latin America, Mexico, and Canada. As a trusted partner to HVAC/R professionals, CE distributes a wide range of top-tier brands, including Carrier, Bryant, and other respected names of HVAC/R equipment, as well as a full line of aftermarket parts, supplies, and accessories.

SOURCE Carrier Enterprise