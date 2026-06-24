From Barrels to Bytes: Measuring the Massive Energy Footprint of the AI Revolution

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NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Back in 2017, we did the math to figure out how much oil it takes to mine a single Bitcoin. The answer then was about 20 barrels of oil equivalent per coin. Today it's closer to 500. Companies mentioned in today's commentary includes: Bitzero Holdings Inc. (AIBZ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV), CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV), Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST).

The Bitcoin network now draws somewhere between 138 and 175 terawatt-hours a year, depending on whose model you trust… Split across the roughly 164,000 coins minted annually since the last halving, that lands at around 500 barrels of oil equivalent at today's prices per Bitcoin, and past 600 on the higher estimates. But Bitcoin is the warm-up act. The real energy story is artificial intelligence.

Data centers pulled about 415 terawatt-hours off the world's grids in 2024, according to the IEA. Run that through the same conversion, and you get roughly 670,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day, every day, just to keep the servers humming.

By 2030 the agency expects that to more than double to 945 terawatt-hours, the equivalent of about 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent a day…That's the daily output of a mid-sized oil producer, burned to train models and answer questions. And the grid isn't ready for it.

That's why. Shark Tank's "Mr. Wonderful" is backing Bitcoin with a big twist: using Bitcoin mining cash to build out low-carbon power facilities for AI data centers. Kevin O'Leary, famous for his advocacy of capital discipline in energy-intensive businesses, has gone in on Bitzero Holdings Inc (AIBZ).

"If I want exposure to crypto, I only need three positions now … I own Bitzero because they mine Bitcoin and they're actually a power company."

Years before artificial intelligence triggered a global race for power capacity, Bitzero Holdings was using cash flow from Bitcoin mining operations to secure large amounts of low-cost electrical power across Norway, Finland, and the United States. And on May 5th, O'Leary's expectations became a reality when Bitzero announced a deal with OneQode Networks for the full power-generation capacity from its Norway facilities first phase, marking Bitzero's debut in the large-scale AI data center infrastructure market.

"We aren't moving into data centers—we're the backbone," said Bitzero chief executive Mohammed Bakhashwain.

AI Infrastructure Is Becoming a Global Power Grab

AI companies are now scrambling for the same thing oil companies have fought wars over: secure access to energy. JLL estimates global data-center capacity will nearly double by 2030, requiring almost 100 gigawatts of new supply and as much as $3 trillion in combined infrastructure and GPU spending. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects global data-center electricity demand could surge toward 945 terawatt-hours by the end of the decade. But power supply isn't scaling at the same speed as data center plans, let alone AI demand.

Grid connection wait times in major markets are already stretching beyond four years. Transformer shortages are worsening. Transmission bottlenecks are emerging across major data-center corridors. Utilities are increasingly struggling to accommodate hyperscale AI campuses demanding hundreds of megawatts at a time.

Before the scramble for data-center power even began, Bitzero had secured more than a gigawatt of power across Norway, Finland, and North Dakota. That's why O'Leary calls Bitzero a "real estate power company". And it's all made Norway suddenly one of the most strategically important AI infrastructure markets in the world.

Norway and Finland, home to immense hydroelectric and nuclear baseloads, have quietly become the new gravity centers for digital infrastructure.

Hydroelectric plants that once exported surplus energy south now feed mining clusters north of Trondheim and near Pori, where ambient air cools thousands of ASICs without mechanical chillers.

Securing an energy-generating crypto mining facility here means a clear advantage: industrial rates under 5 cents per kWh, grid stability that dwarfs U.S. volatility, and a reputational halo that comes from producing every coin on 100% renewable energy.

The same megawatts that power Bitcoin are increasingly being allocated to AI computing and high-performance data centers, a collision of two of the most power-hungry industries on the planet.

As hyperscalers scramble for clean capacity, the line between crypto mining and AI infrastructure is dissolving. That's where Bitzero (AIBZ) has positioned itself years ahead of the curve, designing modular, mining facilities that are able to accommodate compute hubs for AI and scientific workloads.

And on May 5th, the company received its biggest vote of confidence yet, with a deal that catapults it into the world of AI power infrastructure and validates everything it's been working towards.

Bitzero: Mining for AI Gold

Founded in 2021, Bitzero has quietly assembled one of the most scalable clean-energy portfolios in the digital infrastructure sector. It now boasts over 1 gigawatt of growth capacity spread across four strategic sites in Norway, Finland, and North Dakota.

Its flagship hydro-powered operation in Namsskogan, Norway, is already producing 40 MW of self-mining capacity with a cost per kilowatt-hour below $0.05, among the lowest of any industrial miner globally. The economics are ruthless.

According to CEO Mohammed Bakhashwain, every million dollars of capital deployed into Bitzero's grid and equipment in Norway generates roughly $700,000 in annual net profit. That efficiency comes from vertical integration: the company owns its high-voltage connections and operates as a licensed grid operator at the 132 kV level, eliminating middle-layer grid fees that most competitors still pay. Its expansion pipeline dwarfs typical crypto startups.

The letter of intent signed on May 5th with OneQode Networks covers the full 110 MW capacity of its Namsskogan, Norway data center site under a 15-year lease tied to GPU-based AI workloads. The agreement carries an implied value of roughly $2.6 billion over the lease term, and marks Bitzero's formal entry into the large-scale AI data-center infrastructure market.

For Bitzero, the deal means that it will generate revenue by leasing the site's power capacity and infrastructure to OneQode. But at the same time, OneQode pays the electricity bill tied to running the AI systems inside the facility.

That means Bitzero captures the recurring infrastructure revenue from the site without directly absorbing the massive ongoing power costs associated with operating large-scale AI workloads. That places Bitzero at an advantage to its peers, based on internal company research.

According to management, the OneQode agreement is structured at roughly $135 per kilowatt per month with a 3% annual escalator. At full utilization, the 110 MW Namsskogan site could generate roughly $176 million to $178 million in annual revenue. A recent shareholder analysis modeling the agreement estimated potential annual NOI of roughly $151 million based on an 85% margin profile tied to the lease structure.

The Norwegian site, built on a former UN airbase adjacent to an offshore-wind-fed grid, is designed solely for AI computing clients. Located near the Atlantic cable landing stations, the site sits one hour from Kristiansand and 90 minutes from Stavanger. That means easy workforce access, yet far enough to avoid urban restrictions. With offshore wind expansion already funded, the project could become one of northern Europe's largest clean-power data campuses.

With one lease deal in the pipeline, Bitzero is also eyeing the future of its Finland venue, where it has secured a one-gigawatt campus: almost a million square meters of industrial land tied directly into nuclear and hydro sources, capable of hosting both Bitcoin mining and AI compute clusters.

In North Dakota, the company holds a 225,000-square-foot complex on 184 acres, backed by letters of intent for 300 MW of staged delivery. Collectively, these assets represent something most miners lack: energy sovereignty.

Bitzero (AIBZ) isn't just leasing capacity — it builds and owns the infrastructure beneath it. That makes its cost curve largely immune to grid congestion, curtailment penalties, or the political whiplash.

Other companies to keep an eye on:

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

Amazon may be making the most aggressive single bet on AI infrastructure of any company on this list. The company announced $200 billion in capital expenditures for 2026, the bulk of it aimed at AWS data centers — up from $96.5 billion spent in 2025 and $83 billion in 2024. CEO Andy Jassy told investors that all new AWS capacity sells out immediately, with demand limited by supply factors like energy and hardware, not customer appetite.

Q1 FY2026 results reinforced that narrative. AWS grew 28%, its fastest clip in 15 quarters, on a very large base. Amazon's custom chip business — Trainium — crossed a $20 billion annualized revenue run rate, growing triple digits year over year.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

Alphabet is approaching the AI data center race from a position of unusual strategic depth. Unlike its hyperscaler peers, Google designs and manufactures its own AI chips — Tensor Processing Units — giving it a degree of supply chain independence that Microsoft and Amazon lack. That vertical integration is showing up in the numbers: the company reduced Gemini serving unit costs by 78% over 2025 through model optimizations and efficiency improvements.

The spending commitment is massive either way. Alphabet guided 2026 capital expenditures to between $180 billion and $190 billion — more than double its 2025 figure — with CFO Anat Ashkenazi flagging that 2027 capex is expected to "significantly increase" from there. Google Cloud is growing fast enough to justify it: Q1 2026 cloud revenue hit $20 billion, up sharply from analyst estimates of $18 billion, driven by a $240 billion cloud backlog the company is racing to service.

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV)

GE Vernova supplies the electrons that make AI possible, and the numbers coming out of its Electrification segment are staggering. In Q1 2026, the company booked $2.4 billion in Electrification equipment orders specifically for data centers — more than it booked in all of 2025 combined. Total Q1 orders hit $18.3 billion, up 71% organically, with a backlog that grew $13 billion sequentially.

GEV sits at the intersection of two massive trends: the AI power build and the broader grid electrification push. Every megawatt a hyperscaler adds to its data center footprint needs a transformer, switchgear, and grid connection.

CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV)

CoreWeave may be the most interesting new name in the AI infrastructure universe. The company, which listed publicly in 2025, operates GPU clouds built around large fleets of NVIDIA chips, renting compute to AI labs and enterprises under multi-year contracts. It functions as what the industry calls a neocloud. Earlier this year, Meta signed a $21 billion contract with CoreWeave extending through 2032, providing revenue visibility that meaningfully de-risks its aggressive buildout thesis.

The business model is straightforward but capital-intensive: CoreWeave acquires NVIDIA GPU clusters, houses them in data centers, and sells access at a margin. The margin works because GPU compute is scarce and demand is structural.

Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST)

Vistra is one of the largest competitive power generators in the United States, operating nuclear, natural gas, and renewable assets primarily across the ERCOT and PJM grids. In 2025, the company transformed its position in the AI power story by signing 20-year nuclear PPAs totaling roughly 3,800 MW with Amazon Web Services and Meta — the largest such agreements in company history. Q1 2026 revenue hit $5.63 billion, with adjusted EBITDA up 20% year over year and net income of $1.03 billion, a full swing from a net loss of $268 million in Q1 2025.

The case for Vistra in the AI data center story is that firm, always-on power is the actual bottleneck constraining how fast hyperscalers can add compute capacity. Nuclear fits that bill better than almost any other source — it runs continuously at high capacity factors regardless of weather and produces no carbon, satisfying both operational and ESG requirements.

By. James Stafford

Oilprice Intelligence brings you the inside view on where the next gains will come from, breaking down the market's biggest growth driver with analysis from veteran oilmen and experts. Click here to get this crucial intel for free

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