From Copenhagen to New York City Tables: Wasted Brings Its Rescued Pasta Movement to the U.S.

Mission-driven food company transforms surplus artisanal European bread into premium pasta with extraordinary purpose.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great pasta starts with great ingredients, even rescued ones. Eat Wasted is bringing its rescued pasta movement to the United States the same way it first built a following in Copenhagen: by gathering people around the table. The company's U.S. debut begins with community dinners in New York City, where guests will experience chef-worthy pasta made from rescued artisanal European bread before the brand expands to retailers including Misfits Market and Whole Foods Market later this summer.

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Founded in Copenhagen by Leif Friedmann and Jorge Aguilar, Eat Wasted was born from a simple but powerful belief: consumers shouldn't have to choose between exceptional taste and doing good. By rescuing surplus artisanal bread from European bakeries and transforming it into premium pasta, the company gives valuable ingredients a second life while proving that sustainability can make food even more delicious.

What started as dinners for five friends in the founders' Copenhagen courtyard quickly became something much bigger. The intimate gatherings grew into sold-out events attended by hundreds of people, creating a global community united by great food and the belief that waste can become something extraordinary. Today, Eat Wasted has hosted more than 10,000 guests across cities worldwide, from Michelin-starred restaurants and music festivals to neighborhood soup kitchens. The company's first New York dinner sold out in less than a day, while its global community has grown to a wait list of more than 3,000 eager fans interested in future events and product launches.

"After years working in food and hospitality, I saw firsthand how much perfectly good bread gets thrown out every day," said Leif Friedmann, co-founder of Eat Wasted. "Bread is among the most wasted foods globally, despite the significant resources required to produce it, and we started Eat Wasted with the belief that there had to be a better solution. What excites me most is that we're not asking people to compromise – We've created a pasta that stands on its own for taste, texture, and quality, while also helping to reduce food waste."

While sustainability inspired the brand's creation, quality remains its north star. Made in Europe using traditional pasta-making methods, Eat Wasted delivers the flavor, texture, and cooking performance consumers expect from a premium pasta. The bread-based recipe creates a naturally rough surface that helps sauces cling to every bite, resulting in a rich, chef-loved dining experience worthy of Michelin-starred kitchens.

"Food waste is often talked about as a problem, but we saw it as an opportunity to rethink how great food can be made," said Jorge Aguilar, co-founder of Eat Wasted. "Our goal is to build a brand that changes perceptions by showing that some of the best ingredients are the ones that already exist. When people taste the pasta, they immediately understand that sustainability can actually make a product better."

Each serving of Eat Wasted pasta saves approximately one slice of bread from going to waste. Beyond the product itself, the company's commitment to impact extends throughout its business model. Eat Wasted packages its pasta in recyclable paper packaging and donates one portion of pasta for every ten sold to help feed people in need.

The U.S. launch marks the next chapter in Eat Wasted's mission to redefine how consumers think about food waste through products they genuinely love. Starting with pasta, the company is demonstrating that exceptional taste, thoughtful sourcing, and meaningful impact can all exist in the same box. Through a simple pantry staple, Eat Wasted is helping shift the conversation around food waste, proving that some of the best ingredients are the ones that already exist.

Eat Wasted is currently available at Misfit Markets and on eatwasted.com, coming soon to Whole Foods Markets later this summer.

About Eat Wasted

Eat Wasted is a mission-driven food company transforming rescued artisanal European bread into premium pasta. By giving high-quality bread a second life, Eat Wasted is proving that the future of food can be both delicious and more sustainable. Made in Europe using traditional pasta-making techniques, Eat Wasted delivers chef-worthy pasta with exceptional flavor, texture, and quality while helping reduce food waste. The company packages its products in recyclable paper and donates one portion of pasta for every ten sold. For more information, visit eatwasted.com.

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SOURCE WASTED