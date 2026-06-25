From Fan Passion to Financial Reward: Smart Good Things USA LLC Announces Upcoming Launch of Its Winble Fan-Monetization Platform for Sports Teams and Fans Across North and South America

Pre-launch campaign timed to the 2026 FIFA World Cup aims to build early interest in a new fan engagement platform designed to help teams and supporters unlock rewards, financial opportunities, and recurring fan participation

PHOENIX, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In seeking to turn fan passion into recurring revenue for sports teams, clubs, and their fans globally, Smart Good Things USA LLC, the U.S. distributor arm of Paris, France-headquartered BleuBlanc Pay, announced today the upcoming launch of its Winble fan engagement and monetization platform in North and South America.

In seeking to turn fan passion into recurring revenue for sports teams, clubs, and their fans globally, Smart Good Things USA LLC, the U.S. distributor arm of Paris, France-headquartered BleuBlanc Pay, announced today the upcoming launch of its Winble fan engagement and monetization platform in North and South America. A pre-launch campaign (https://usa.winble.com/en) is planned to coincide with the global attention surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The company's innovative technology, anchored by the patent-pending EEM (Exclusive Emotional Measurer) Bracelet, is capable of measuring and analyzing the emotions experienced by fans throughout sporting events. By capturing key emotional moments and engagement peaks, the technology provides key insights into the fan experience. Unlike traditional fan loyalty apps or merchandise programs, this is a unique fan enterprise that can transform fans' emotions into a tangible financial reward.

The company's innovative technology, anchored by the patent-pending EEM (Exclusive Emotional Measurer) Bracelet, is capable of measuring and analyzing the emotions experienced by fans throughout sporting events. By capturing key emotional moments and engagement peaks—whether supporters are attending in person or following remotely—the technology provides unprecedented insights into the fan experience.

Unlike traditional fan loyalty apps or merchandise programs, this is a unique fan enterprise that can transform fans' emotions into a tangible financial reward.

A pre-launch campaign (https://usa.winble.com/en) is planned to coincide with the global attention surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

At the core of the planned rollout is the company's EEM Bracelet, a wearable that turns fan identity into an ongoing economic value for both sports organizations and fans and is intended to extend the relationship beyond the stadium. The bracelet platform is expected to support customizable team colors, rewards integration, cashback opportunities, membership participation, and connected experiences tied to sporting events and fan communities.

Where traditional sports teams and clubs have long depended on four established revenue streams­—media rights, ticketing, sponsorship, and merchandising—the Winble platform introduces an innovative concept that the company describes as a "fifth revenue stream." This is a continual, subscription-driven membership channel that allows teams, leagues, colleges, and community organizations to convert their global fan bases into long-term economic relationships.

"The Winble.com platform was built around a simple but powerful idea—that the passion fans already have for their teams should produce value for them, not only for the leagues and media companies they pay to follow," said Nouti Turkmani, CEO, Bleu Blanc Pay. "The EEM Bracelet is a payment device, a community identifier, and a rewards engine based in emotion, all in a premium wearable that lights up in your team's colors during the moments that matter most. We believe it represents a meaningful step forward in how sports organizations connect with, and create value for, the millions of fans they have historically been unable to reach."

The Winble platform's first major sports deployment was with Juventus FC, one of the most-followed clubs in the world, which launched its co-branded J Winble program in Italy and France in late 2025. The company has confirmed that discussions are currently underway with three to four additional major European clubs across England, France, and Italy, and the U.S. launch is intended to extend that momentum.

"This is fan passion as commerce, a whole new definition of what it means to support a team," Turkmani added. "That is the model we have proven internationally, and we are now bringing to the Americas."

About Winble.com

Smart Good Things USA LLC is the US exclusive distributor of Winble.com

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SOURCE Smart Good Things USA