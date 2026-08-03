From Farm Fields to the Fast Lane: Suburban Propane Partners with NASCAR Cup Series Driver Ross Chastain to Highlight the Vital Role of Propane in Agriculture

Collaboration Expands Company's Growing NASCAR Platform by Partnering with Eighth-

Generation Watermelon Farmer to Highlight the Connection Between Racing, Agriculture, and Propane

WHIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low-carbon fuel alternatives, today announced a new partnership with NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain. The collaboration expands Suburban Propane's growing relationship with NASCAR, while highlighting the Company's commitment to delivering reliable energy solutions that help power America's agricultural communities.

Ross Chastain and Michael Stivala, CEO of Suburban Propane, at a Melon 1 Farm location. Coutresy of Suburban Propane Ross Chastain Logo

Known to fans as "The Watermelon Man," Chastain is an eighth-generation watermelon farmer from Alva, Florida, and current driver of the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series. A partner in his family's multi-state farming operation, Melon 1, Chastain has become one of NASCAR's most recognizable personalities. He remains deeply connected to his agricultural roots while serving as a passionate advocate for farmers across the country. As part of the partnership, Chastain will become a brand ambassador for Suburban Propane by participating in promotional campaigns, fan engagement initiatives, agricultural events, and community programs designed to celebrate and raise awareness of the dependable energy solutions that help agricultural operations thrive.

As the Official Propane of NASCAR, Suburban Propane continues to expand its presence across the sport. Earlier this year, the Company announced the expansion of its NASCAR partnership to 21 racetracks nationwide, where it helps power race weekends by fueling track dryers that keep races on schedule after inclement weather, supplying concessions that serve thousands of fans, and supporting campgrounds that power the full race weekend experience.

"We are proud to welcome Ross Chastain to the Suburban Propane family," said Nandini Sankara, Vice President of Marketing & Brand Strategy and Spokesperson for Suburban Propane. "As the Official Propane of NASCAR, we have built a strong relationship with the sport by helping power race weekends across the country. Partnering with Ross is a natural extension of that relationship, reflecting our shared commitment to hard work, integrity, and the agricultural communities that are vital to America's economy."

"Farming has always been at the center of who I am," said Ross Chastain. "Growing up on my family's watermelon farm taught me the value of hard work, grit, and perseverance. These lessons continue to guide me every day, whether I'm in the field or behind the wheel. I'm proud to partner with Suburban Propane because of our shared commitment to supporting agriculture and the communities that help keep America moving."

Suburban Propane has proudly served agricultural customers for nearly 100 years, providing reliable propane solutions for critical farming applications while continuing to invest in innovative, lower-carbon energy alternatives that help customers meet their evolving energy needs.

The partnership with Chastain represents the latest milestone in Suburban Propane's expanding NASCAR platform, which includes powering race operations at 21 tracks nationwide, supporting innovative sustainability initiatives such as renewable propane-powered EV charging demonstrations, and investing in partnerships that celebrate the people, industries, and traditions that help fuel America. Together, Suburban Propane and Ross Chastain will bring greater visibility to the essential role propane plays both at the racetrack and on farms across the country.

For more information about Suburban Propane and renewable propane solutions, visit suburbanpropane.com.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 750 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment to Excellence-showcasing Suburban Propane's almost 100-year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for safety, dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares-highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane-promoting propane and renewable propane as versatile, low-carbon energy solutions and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.