From hidden gems to iconic stays: Fodor's Travel releases 2026 "Fodor's Finest" list of the 100 most incredible hotels in the world

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fodor's Travel, the leading name in travel recommendations for over 85 years, has unveiled the 2026 edition of its Fodor's Finest Hotels list, spotlighting the 100 most remarkable stays and inspiring hotel experiences across the globe.

The annual Fodor's Finest list is meticulously curated by Fodor's editors in collaboration with hundreds of hospitality experts. Compiled entirely free from sponsorship or external influence, the unranked list reflects Fodor's commitment to independent, authentic travel recommendations, with each property earning its place for standing out in its own remarkable way.

While many other "best hotels" lists focus solely on luxury newcomers, Fodor's Finest celebrates a diverse range of properties, spanning budgets from modest to extravagant. Each hotel is chosen for the quality of its design, unique service offerings, and lasting impression on travelers, regardless of price point.

Just 19 U.S. and two Canadian hotel properties made this year's list, including New York City's Parisian-inspired Fouquet, the whimsical yet luxe Bolt Tree Farmhouse in Tennessee, and three outstanding New Orleans properties: The Columns, Hotel Saint Vincent, and Maison Métier.

Five North American hotels are back on the list for a second straight year, proving their enduring excellence in a hospitality scene that is more competitive than ever. Among the returning properties are Phoenix's urban-chic Global Ambassador, the lush and inviting Ramble in Denver, and ULUM Moab in Utah, taking glamping to dazzling new heights.

"With an estimated 765,000+ hotels and resorts now in operation across the globe, there are a lot of options when it comes to picking lodging for your next vacation," said Jeremy Tarr, Editorial Director at Fodors.com. "We are proud that every single property on this list has been vetted by our team of editors and writers, ensuring it is worthy of a place on this list and, more importantly, worthy of your time and money."

Ready to plan your next unforgettable stay? Explore the complete 2026 Fodor's Finest List of the 100 Most Incredible Hotels in the World at www.fodors.com/worlds-best/hotels.

