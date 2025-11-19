Fodor's Travel reveals 2026 Go and No Lists: Discover hidden gems, rethink overvisited spots like Mexico City and Glacier National Park

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fodor's Travel, the leading name in travel recommendations for over 85 years, today announced its closely watched Go List of must-visit destinations and No List of places to think twice about in 2026.

As in previous years, the selections tap into the thrill of exploration while encouraging mindfulness of tourism's impact. The Go List showcases fresh, under-the-radar escapes, while the No List draws attention to destinations strained by their own popularity. True to Fodor's Travel's fiercely independent voice, both lists are fully editorial, curated without input from external parties.

"In recent months, travel has proved anything but relaxing," said Jeremy Tarr, Digital Editorial Director at Fodor's Travel. "Between a government shutdown, FAA-mandated cuts in flights, and security lines that rival those snaking outside a Taylor Swift concert, we hope that next year's travels will return to being an instrument of joy and a break from the stress of everyday life."

The Go List: 26 Gems to Discover in 2026

This year's Go List features 26 alluring destinations perfect for discovering in the year ahead. From the dreamy landscapes of Placencia, Belize to the majestic wildlife of Kenya's Ol Pejeta Conservancy, it includes both off-the-beaten-path gems and familiar favorites ripe for a fresh look.

U.S. destinations on the 2026 Go List include Indio, Calif.; Coupeville, Wash.; and New York's Keene Valley.

See the entire Fodor's Go List here.

The No List: 8 Destinations to Think Twice About in 2026

Continuing its legacy, the widely recognized Fodor's Travel No List spotlights destinations facing unsustainable pressures from tourism. Importantly, the list is not intended as a call for boycott, but rather as an invitation for travelers to reflect on the impact of their journeys and consider more sustainable travel choices.

"The No List is the rare travel list that encourages both desire and restraint in the same breath – a reality check wrapped in responsible wanderlust," Tarr said. "It serves as a gentle but pointed nudge to ease up on a spot for now – not forever – and give a rest to any location that clearly needs a breather."

The eight 2026 No List destinations are:

Antarctica

The Canary Islands, Spain

Glacier National Park, USA

Isola Sacra, Italy

The Jungfrau Region, Switzerland

Mexico City, Mexico

Mombasa, Kenya

Montmartre, Paris, France

For more insight into this year's selections, see the complete Fodor's No List here.

