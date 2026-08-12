From New York to Rome, new documentary hosted on National Geographic reveals the hidden networks powering smart cities

'Threads of Connectivity' follows Boldyn Networks as it helps two of the world's most iconic cities modernize while preserving their character

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most people never think about the networks that keep a city moving, like the mobile signal that reaches deep underground or the digital services that help millions navigate a morning commute. A new documentary, Threads of Connectivity, hosted on National Geographic's global digital platforms, invites audiences behind the scenes of this unseen world to follow Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) as it helps some of the world's most iconic cities prepare for a more connected future.

The film tells the story of two remarkable urban transformation projects: the expansion of mobile connectivity across the massive New York City subway, and the deployment of advanced 5G digital infrastructure throughout Rome, one of the world's most historically significant cities.

"We are living through an important evolution in urban history," said Christos Karmis, Global Chief Executive Officer at Boldyn Networks. "Just as previous generations built the roads that transformed communities, today's city leaders must build the digital infrastructure that will define urban life for decades to come. At Boldyn Networks, we specialize in helping cities make that vision a reality. From large-scale fiber networks and smart city platforms to advanced wireless infrastructure, we work alongside local authorities to design and deliver the critical digital foundations that will enable innovation, inclusion and long-term economic growth."

In New York City, viewers follow the expansion of wireless infrastructure through one of the world's largest and busiest transportation systems. Deep beneath the streets of Manhattan, engineers work within century-old subway tunnels to help deliver reliable connectivity for millions of journeys while supporting a transit network that operates around the clock.

Across the Atlantic, the documentary moves to Rome, where modernization comes with a unique responsibility. Deploying advanced digital infrastructure in a UNESCO World Heritage city requires balancing technological progress with the protection of cultural heritage. The film demonstrates how city leaders, engineers and connectivity experts collaborate to bring future-ready networks to a city shaped by more than two thousand years of history.

While separated by geography, culture and history, both cities are confronting the same challenge: how to evolve to meet growing expectations for connectivity, digital services and economic opportunity while preserving the character that makes each place unique.

Through Boldyn's neutral host model, a single shared infrastructure platform can support multiple mobile operators, helping reduce disruption, minimize unnecessary construction and enable a more efficient approach to bringing advanced connectivity to complex urban environments.

"For most of us, reliable connectivity is something we take for granted," said Jeannie Weaver, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Boldyn Networks. "We don't see the engineers in subway tunnels, the planners navigating centuries of history, or the teams collaborating across complex cities to make that experience possible. That's why we're so excited to share Threads of Connectivity. This documentary tells a deep human story about progress, resilience and the people working behind the scenes to help cities become more connected, inclusive and prepared for the future."

More than a technology story, Threads of Connectivity highlights the partnerships, ingenuity and determination required to modernize critical infrastructure in the world's most demanding environments.

The Boldyn Networks episode of Threads of Connectivity is available HERE and live on National Geographic.com.

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About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks designs, builds, and operates advanced network infrastructure where connectivity matters most. As the world's leading neutral host provider, we enable mobile operators, large enterprises, and government agencies to create exceptional connected experiences no matter how complex the environment. From major transport systems, airports, stadiums, campuses, and military bases, to industrial hubs and smart cities, Boldyn brings 5G, fiber, Wi‑Fi, private 5G networks, and IoT together into tailored resilient, high‑performance platforms. Learn more at: www.boldyn.com

About Threads of Connectivity

Threads of Connectivity is a documentary series produced by Nicely Done Productions and hosted on National Geographic's global digital platforms. The series explores the hidden systems and infrastructure that keep modern life moving, following organizations helping build and modernize the critical networks on which communities, businesses and economies depend.

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