From Planting to Harvest: CropX Acquires SCIO to Create Agriculture's First Self-Improving Agronomic Intelligence Platform

Together, the companies connect intelligence across the agricultural lifecycle from soil and crop development to harvest, quality analysis and post-harvest operations. SCIO adds laboratory-grade measurement of crop quality and composition, connecting CropX's agronomic recommendations with real-world outcomes. This creates a continuous feedback loop where measured outcomes can strengthen future insights and recommendations laying the foundation for a self-improving agronomic intelligence platform.

SCIO brings to CropX a strong portfolio of enterprise customers, expanding CropX's reach across the global agricultural value chain.

SCIO also brings one of the industry's most differentiated sensing technologies, protected by 44 granted patents. Beyond its technology, SCIO adds a rapidly growing SaaS business with a clear path to profitability. Combined with meaningful commercial synergies and cross-selling opportunities, the acquisition strengthens CropX strategically, commercially and financially. The company has raised $64M since its inception.

"The future of agronomy isn't just about making recommendations. It's learning from outcomes," said Tomer Tzach, CEO of CropX. "SCIO gives us the missing piece. By connecting agronomic recommendations with harvest and quality outcomes, we're laying the foundation for a new generation of agronomic intelligence and accelerating our vision of building agriculture's most comprehensive intelligence platform."

"Joining CropX gives SCIO the opportunity to bring our technology to a much broader global market," said Avi Rosenbaum, Head of Sales at SCIO. "CropX's global reach, strong customer relationships and established presence across agriculture can accelerate adoption of our technology and open significant new opportunities worldwide."

Headquartered in the United States, SCIO shares the same innovation-driven DNA as CropX. Together, the companies are shaping the next generation of agronomic intelligence.

About CropX

CropX is a global leader in digital agronomy solutions, helping growers, agribusinesses, and food companies improve productivity, sustainability, and operational efficiency through data-driven decision-making. The CropX platform combines soil sensors, weather data, satellite imagery, agronomic models, AI-powered analytics, and third-party integrations into a single farm management platform serving customers in more than 70 countries. CropX is backed by leading strategic and financial investors, including NEC Corporation, Aliaxis, Innovation Endeavors, Finistere Ventures, and other global agriculture and technology leaders.

About SCIO

SCIO develops portable near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy solutions that deliver rapid, non-destructive crop quality analysis for agriculture and the food industry. Its portfolio, including the SCIO Mini, SCIO Cup, and integrated sensing technologies, supports applications across seed production, grain and oilseed, feed and forage, dairy, berries, sweet corn, and food processing. By bringing laboratory-grade crop quality analysis directly to the point of decision, SCIO helps growers, agribusinesses, and food companies improve quality, efficiency, and sustainability throughout the agricultural value chain.

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SOURCE CropX