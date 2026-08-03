BEIJING, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

Once constrained by the droughts in Xihaigu, the relocated residents of Minning township in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region have reshaped their destiny. This large-scale relocation, initiated in 1997 under the Fujian–Ningxia pairing-off cooperation framework led by Xi Jinping, transformed access to Yellow River water into a catalyst for prosperity.

From the Gobi to the cloud Speed Speed

Today, powered by abundant green energy and advanced computing infrastructure, Minning is rapidly emerging as a new frontier of the digital economy, marking its evolution from a barren Gobi landscape into a "cloud-based" digital hub.

SOURCE China Daily