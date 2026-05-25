From the Yangtze to the Mekong: youth across borders unlock rivers' "Green Code"

NANJING, China, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from JiangsuNow.

Civilizations are born, thrive, and endure alongside rivers. For millennia, rivers have not only nourished the earth but have also defined the eternal quest for harmony between humanity and nature.

From the Yangtze to the Mekong Speed Speed

To mark the International Day for Biological Diversity on May 22, a special dialogue took place by the Yangtze River. Jiang Meng, Secretary-General of the Nanjing Finless Porpoise Aquatic Life Protection Association, joined Nguyen Thi Ngan Ha, a Vietnamese student focused on water conservation of the Lancang-Mekong river basin.

Watch video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCdOFmnw27U

From China's efforts to protect the Yangtze finless porpoise to broader discussions on international water resource conservation, the two environmental advocates shared their experiences and reflections on river governance and ecological protection.

Coming from different countries but sharing the same original aspiration, people are walking hand-in-hand to discuss ecology and build a sustainable future—a vivid reflection of "Green Code, Chinese Wisdom."

Original link: https://www.jiangsunow.com/news/202605/t20260525_s6a13f2a9e4b0e575e19bf5d0.shtml

SOURCE JiangsuNow