New playbook from the AI Communications Firm details the digital-to-retail compression behind Poppi, OLIPOP, Liquid Death, and Athletic Brewing — and why GLP-1 medications are restructuring every food and beverage category.

NEW YORK, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI communications firm, today released The TikTok-to-Whole-Foods Playbook 2026, a strategic guide for food and beverage founders and CMOs running the compressed path from creator-led launch to national retail distribution.

The playbook documents that the arc from F&B launch to Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts, and Walmart distribution has compressed from four-to-six years into roughly 18 months. TikTok Shop's U.S. F&B category more than doubled year-over-year in 2025. The platform runs a 4.7% conversion rate — roughly twice Instagram Shopping's. TikTok Shop 2025 BFCM GMV surpassed $500 million in four days. PepsiCo acquired Poppi for $1.95 billion in 2025.

The central finding: retail buyers at Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts, and Walmart now pull TikTok Shop GMV, hashtag volume, and Amazon review velocity before the pitch meeting. A brand with $500K in TikTok Shop revenue and 1,000-plus reviews at 4.4 stars is a different conversation than a brand with a slide deck.

"The category has been rebuilt around creator velocity data," said Ronn Torossian, founder of 5W. "Whole Foods and Target buyers are not waiting to be pitched anymore — they're scouting TikTok and Amazon, then asking founders to come prove the velocity is real. Brands still running the old four-year deck-and-distribution playbook are watching faster competitors take their shelf space in 18 months."

The playbook also documents the GLP-1 reset: declining volume in alcohol, sugary beverages, and indulgent snacks; rising volume in high-protein, functional, and portion-controlled formats. Legacy F&B brands treating GLP-1 as a temporary headwind are conceding permanent share.

Six shifts reshaping F&B growth in 2026:

The digital-to-retail path has compressed to 18 months

GLP-1 medications are restructuring every F&B category

medications are restructuring every F&B category Retail buyers now lead with creator velocity data

Creator content has replaced in-store sampling as category education

FDA and FTC compliance is now a creator-content operations problem

AI search (ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, Gemini) is the starting point for F&B purchase decisions

Three case studies anchor the playbook: Chamberlain Coffee, OLIPOP, and Athletic Brewing — each demonstrating a distinct creator-to-retail path. The playbook closes with a seven-step 90-day plan including a GLP-1 category repositioning framework.

The full playbook is free to download at: https://www.5wpr.com/research/food-beverage-digital-to-retail-playbook-2026/

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm — building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded in 2002, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO.

Learn more at 5wpr.com

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations