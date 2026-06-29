Frontage Laboratories Is Pleased to Welcome Dr. Chandra Prakash, Ph.D., as Senior Advisor, Clinical Services

EXTON, Pa., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontage Laboratories, Inc. ("Frontage"), a leading global CRO/CDMO, is pleased to welcome Dr. Chandra Prakash, Ph.D., as Senior Advisor, Clinical Services. Dr. Prakash is internationally recognized for his scientific leadership in drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK), clinical pharmacology, biotransformation, bioanalysis, and translational ADME sciences. Over his 40‑year career, he has made significant contributions to the mechanistic understanding of drug disposition, metabolic pathways, and exposure–response relationships that underpin modern drug development.

Dr. Chandra Prakash, Senior Advisor, Clinical Services, Frontage Laboratories, Inc.

In this advisory role, Dr. Prakash will support the advancement of Frontage's Clinical Services organization by providing strategic guidance on:

Clinical pharmacology study design (SAD/MAD, Food Effect, rBA, DDI) and quantitative decision ‑ making





Human ADME and mass ‑ balance programs , including metabolite profiling and characterization





, including metabolite profiling and characterization PBPK modeling and simulation strategies to inform dose selection and predict clinical outcomes





to inform dose selection and predict clinical outcomes Drug–drug interaction risk assessment , including transporter and enzyme‑mediated pathways





, including transporter and enzyme‑mediated pathways Regulatory submissions, with emphasis on IND, NDA, and MAA clinical pharmacology packages

Dr. Prakash previously held several academic appointments at Vanderbilt and University of Maryland and senior scientific leadership roles at Agios Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, and Pfizer. His work has supported numerous successful regulatory (IND and NDA) submissions and the approval of multiple marketed therapies across oncology, neurology, rare diseases, and metabolic disorders.

With nearly 300 peer‑reviewed publications, presentations, book chapters, and patents, and service as Editor‑in‑Chief of Current Drug Metabolism and Drug Metabolism Letters, Dr. Prakash has played a central role in shaping contemporary DMPK and clinical pharmacology practice.

"Dr. Prakash is a true luminary in DMPK and clinical pharmacology with an exceptional track record of scientific leadership and regulatory impact," said Dr. Abdul Mutlib, PhD, Chief Strategy and Scientific Officer. "His deep expertise and industry insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand our clinical services and deliver best-in-class support to our biopharmaceutical partners worldwide."

Frontage is honored to welcome Dr. Prakash and looks forward to the scientific depth and strategic insight he will bring to our global client base.

About Frontage

Frontage Laboratories, Inc. is a US-based global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRO/CDMO) offering fully integrated, science-driven solutions across the drug development journey. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Pennsylvania, with 28 facilities across the U.S., Canada, Europe and China, Frontage provides seamless end-to-end capabilities – from drug discovery, API synthesis, DMPK, and safety & toxicology to formulation development and manufacturing, CMC analytical, clinical trials, bioanalytical and central lab services. With deep scientific expertise and strong operational execution, Frontage supports innovative, generic, and consumer health companies of all sizes in achieving IND, NDA, ANDA, BLA, and 505(b)(2) submissions – helping turn bold ideas into real-world therapies.

For more information, please visit www.frontagelab.com.

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SOURCE Frontage Laboratories, Inc.