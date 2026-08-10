Frontera Energy Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") announces that the Company will release its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, after markets close on Friday, August 14th, 2026.

A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Tuesday, August 14th, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants will include Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Orlando Cabrales, Chief Executive Officer, Andrés Sarmiento, Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the senior management team.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

RapidConnect URL: https://emportal.ink/4m3hn0f

Participant Number (Toll Free North America): 1-888-510-2154 Participant Number (Toll Free Colombia): +57-601-489-8375 Participant Number (International): 1-437-900-0527 Conference ID: 86079 Webcast URL: https://app.webinar.net/BgpJyVByxVw

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 25th 2026.

Encore Toll free Dial-in Number: 1-888-660-6345 International Dial-in Number: 1-289-819-1450 Encore ID: 86079

About Frontera:

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company focused on strategic energy infrastructure assets in Colombia. The Company's portfolio is anchored by a 35% ownership interest in Oleoducto de Los Llanos Orientales S.A. (ODL), one of Colombia's principal crude oil transportation pipelines, and 99.97% ownership of Puerto Bahia, a multimodal maritime terminal that serves as a key node in Colombia's energy value chain. Puerto Bahia's established liquids logistics infrastructure is complemented by the ongoing development of LPG storage and LNG regasification projects. Frontera trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FEC and is committed to the highest standards of safety, environmental stewardship, and corporate governance. The Company has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for six consecutive years.

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Social Media

Follow Frontera Energy social media channels at the following links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fronteraenergy?lang=en

Facebook: https://es-la.facebook.com/FronteraEnergy/

LinkedIn: https://co.linkedin.com/company/frontera-energy-corp.

www.fronterainfrastructure.ca

SOURCE Frontera Energy Corporation